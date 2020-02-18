Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    First Look Photos: Pass Over at the Kiln Theatre in London

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Production photos of Paapa Essiedu in Pass Over have been released. The London Kiln Theatre production of Antoinette Nwandu's chilling play is directed by the venue's Artistic Director, Indhu Rubasingham. Check out all production photos plus the cast in rehearsals in our gallery below. The show will hold its official press night tomorrow, 19 February 2020.

    Production shots and rehearsal photos of Pass Over taken by © Marc Brenner.


    Pass Over Kiln Theatre production shots released ahead of press night

    The creative team behind the new play Pass Over have now 'passed over' first-look production images of Paapa Essiedu and the cast in action. Written by New York playwright Antoinette Nwandu, Pass Over is now booking at The Kiln (formerly the Tricycle Theatre) in Kilburn, West London until 21 March 2020.

    The piece is inspired by the Exodus and Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, which is infamous for sparking a nationwide debate on racial bias within the theatre community and in the US.

    Who is starring in the Pass Over Kiln Theatre cast?

    The three-strong cast of Pass Over stars Paapa Essiedu (Pinter One: One for the Road/Mountain Language) in the role of Moses, Alexander Eliot (Three Sisters, After Troy) in the roles of Mister/Ossifer, and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Britannia) in the role of Kitch.

    Pass Over Kiln Theatre creative team

    The play Pass Over is directed Indhu Rubasingham and features assistant direction from Anthony Simpson-Pike, casting direction by Julia Horan, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, design by Robert Jones, fight direction by Kevin McCurdy, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, movement direction from Lanre Malaolu, and voice and dialect coaching by Hazel Holder.

    Pass Over plot and premise

    Deez streets uh violence. Streets uh anger. Lead deez boys on to dat promised land.

    Nighttime. A lamppost shines bright. Two friends are just killing time. Stuck there. Anxiously awaiting change. At a street corner. But also a plantation. In a city that was built on slave labour. Every day Moses and Kitch awaken with no way out. Hoping that someday they can move on, escape, and make it into the promised land. Hoping to pass over...

    Antoinette Nwandu brilliantly combines dark humour, wit, and poetry with humanity and despair in this rare, politically charged piece that dares to expose the lives of black youth in a cruel world that does not wish to acknowledge them.

    Pass Over Kiln Theatre tickets available from £17 and up!

    Don't miss this breathtaking performance of Pass Over, which runs at the Kiln Theatre in London for a strictly limited season. Book your tickets today to secure the best seats and best prices whilst stocks last.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Full casting announced for London premiere of 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike'

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The full cast set to join the previously confirmed Janie Dee (The Boy Friend, Follies) has been announ... Read more

    First Look: London ENO production of Carmen at The Coliseum

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The 2019/20 ENO season is beginning to heat up with the release of first-look production photos of Georges Bizet'... Read more

    First Look: Luisa Miller ENO production at London's Coliseum

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    First-look photos have been released for the fresh ENO staging of Luisa Miller — the riveting an... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies