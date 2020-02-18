First Look Photos: Pass Over at the Kiln Theatre in London Feb 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Production photos of Paapa Essiedu in Pass Over have been released. The London Kiln Theatre production of Antoinette Nwandu's chilling play is directed by the venue's Artistic Director, Indhu Rubasingham. Check out all production photos plus the cast in rehearsals in our gallery below. The show will hold its official press night tomorrow, 19 February 2020.

Production shots and rehearsal photos of Pass Over taken by © Marc Brenner.



The creative team behind the new play Pass Over have now 'passed over' first-look production images of Paapa Essiedu and the cast in action. Written by New York playwright Antoinette Nwandu, Pass Over is now booking at The Kiln (formerly the Tricycle Theatre) in Kilburn, West London until 21 March 2020.

The piece is inspired by the Exodus and Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, which is infamous for sparking a nationwide debate on racial bias within the theatre community and in the US.

Who is starring in the Pass Over Kiln Theatre cast?

The three-strong cast of Pass Over stars Paapa Essiedu (Pinter One: One for the Road/Mountain Language) in the role of Moses, Alexander Eliot (Three Sisters, After Troy) in the roles of Mister/Ossifer, and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Britannia) in the role of Kitch.

Pass Over Kiln Theatre creative team

The play Pass Over is directed Indhu Rubasingham and features assistant direction from Anthony Simpson-Pike, casting direction by Julia Horan, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, design by Robert Jones, fight direction by Kevin McCurdy, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, movement direction from Lanre Malaolu, and voice and dialect coaching by Hazel Holder.

Pass Over plot and premise

“Deez streets uh violence. Streets uh anger. Lead deez boys on to dat promised land.”

Nighttime. A lamppost shines bright. Two friends are just killing time. Stuck there. Anxiously awaiting change. At a street corner. But also a plantation. In a city that was built on slave labour. Every day Moses and Kitch awaken with no way out. Hoping that someday they can move on, escape, and make it into the promised land. Hoping to pass over...

Antoinette Nwandu brilliantly combines dark humour, wit, and poetry with humanity and despair in this rare, politically charged piece that dares to expose the lives of black youth in a cruel world that does not wish to acknowledge them.

Pass Over Kiln Theatre tickets available from £17 and up!

Don't miss this breathtaking performance of Pass Over, which runs at the Kiln Theatre in London for a strictly limited season. Book your tickets today to secure the best seats and best prices whilst stocks last.