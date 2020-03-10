One Jewish Boy Trafalgar Studios tickets now on sale for the limited West End run!

Critically acclaimed playwright and author Stephen Laughton brings his bittersweet comedy to the West End stage in Spring 2020. Best known for winning the 2019 JB Priestly Award for Writers of Promise 2019 and for being a Writer in Residence for the Astrophysics Department at the American Museum of Natural History, Laughton took a break from his usual writing ventures to create a brand-new play in response to growing anti-Semitism.

Set to run at Trafalgar Studios in London's West End from 10 March until 4 April, One Jewish Boy is poised for a triumphant West End transfer following a sell-out premiere at Islington's Old Red Lion Theatre.

Tickets for One Jewish Boy at London's Trafalgar Studios are expected to follow suit and subject to high demand. Be sure to act fast to secure your spot to this theatrical gem whilst stocks last.

What is One Jewish Boy about?

With anti-Semitism, racism, and hate crimes on the rise in Trump's America, it's clear we are living in times not necessarily unprecedented, but certainly new to the 21st century as history sadly begins to repeat itself. Political parties are riddles with racism as Jesse grows more and more paranoid. Afraid of what's to come, he realises his fear is causing his whole life to crumble around him, tearing his relationship and daughter apart while ruining his career. Laughton focuses on the inheritances that come back to haunt us as it dares to ask, "Is fear of hate worse than hate itself?"

Stephen Laughton's thought-provoking piece explores the human condition as a young family suffers an identity crisis, struggling against prejudice and fear.

One Jewish Boy West End cast and creatives

One Jewish Boy stars Asha Reid and Robert Neumark-Jones and is directed by Sarah Meadows. It is a co-production between A Greenwich Theatre and Scene Change Productions and supported by Stage One Bursary Scheme for New Producers.

