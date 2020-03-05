Tickets for On Blueberry Hill by Sebastian Barry now available!

The award winning play from Laureate of Irish Fiction Sebastian Barry, On Blueberry Hill, is coming to London for a limited 8 week run following its sold-out shows in New York and Dublin. Niall Buggy and David Ganly reprise their roles from the world premiere at the Dublin Theatre Festival and subsequent tours.

On Blueberry Hill from Fishamble

From the Olivier Award-winning Irish Theatre Company, Fishamble and award-winning Laureate of Irish Fiction Sebastian Barry, On Blueberry Hill is a beautifully intense two-hander that explores murder, forgiveness, survival and love in the prison of the human heart.

Two men who are at once the best of friends and arch rivals are forced to share their lives and their space with each other. As PJ (David Ganly) and Christy (Niall Buggy) reminisce about the highs and lows of a life on the outside, they slowly begin to walk down the road that led to them sharing their stories, and their cell.

This play bursts to life and shows the unintended and dramatic consequences that led to the men being where they now find themselves.

Who stars in On Blueberry Hill?

This intense and beautifully written play is a two-hander and Niall Buggy and David Ganly have been holding their own on the stage in the roles since the play’s world premiere. The duo went on to play to houses in New York and Dublin and now are headed to London’s West End.

Niall Buggy reprises his starring role as Christy. The Olivier Award-winning Irish actor has played film, television and theatre roles around the world. He is especially known for his roles in Brian Friel’s Uncle Vanya and his Olivier award winning role in Dead Funny and his TMA winning role in Juno and the Paycock.

He is joined by West End regular David Ganly as PJ. The actor is currently playing in Connor McPherson’s Girl From the North Country. He is also known for his West End roles in Chicago, Shakespeare in Love, The Wizard of Oz and Translations.

On Blueberry Hill creatives

On Blueberry Hill playwright Sebastain Barry is recognised as one of Ireland’s greatest writers, a fact that was formally acknowledged when he was named the Laureate of Irish Fiction. The author has won numerous awards including the Kerry Group Irish Fiction Prize, the Costa Book of the Year award, the Irish Book Awards Best Novel, the Independent Booksellers Prize and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize. He has written multiple internationally best-selling novels and his books A Long Long Way and The Secret Scripture were both shortlisted for the prestigious MAN Booker Prize.

The production will be directed by Jim Culleton, Artistic Director of Fishamble. In his role with Fishamble he has directed plays across the globe. He was awarded an Oliver for his work on Silent by Pat Kinevane at the Soho Theatre. He has also held teaching residencies at multiple prestigious universities.

