Hassan Abdulrazzak presents true stories from people who are caught in the deceptively strong currents of immigration between the US and UK. Coming to London's Soho Theatre

This show presents the verbatim stories of British foreign nationals living in the United States who find themselves caught in the crossfire of international relations. It doesn’t matter if you’ve done your time, in the US a foreign national can be deported as soon as they finish their prison sentence.

Some of the crimes are relatively small, some are not but listen to their stories of being punished for their misdeeds multiple times, separated from their family and forced to leave their homes. Hassan Abdulrazzak conducted interviews of people who served time, experts in immigration law and criminal to get to the truth that lies behind the thick curtain of immigration, detention and deportation.

The Special Relationship is the newest work from Iraqi playwright Hassan Abdulrazzak. His works have been presented across the globe and include Baghdad Wedding, The Prophet, Dhow Under The Sun, Catalina, Love, Bombs & Apples, and And Here I Am.

The play is directed by Esther Baker, Butler Trust Award-winning artistic director of the Synergy Theatre Project. Set design is by Katy McPhee with lighting and sound design by Tony Simpson and Sarah Weltman, respectively.

