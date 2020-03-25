Run Sister Run at London’s Soho Theatre tickets now on sale!

From award-winning playwright, Chloe Moss, a tale of sisters, family bonds and love, is set to open this Spring at the Soho Theatre. The play spans across four decades but the run time will see it have performances for just over a month, beginning 25 March and coming to an end on 2 May. Tickets for Run Sister Run are a must for this highly anticipated show following Moss’ previous Soho Theatre play; the celebrated This Wide Night. Book Run Sister Run tickets now to secure the best available seats!

What is Run Sister Run about?

“You can’t pick your family but if you could I’d still pick you.”

Nurture is in a battle with nature as two sisters, Connie and Ursula, from the same beginning go in separate directions. The play spans over four decades and journeys to present-day testing their unbreakable bond. Is the strength of family love enough?

The writer; Chloe Moss

Chloe Moss is an accomplished English playwright and screenwriter. She is from Liverpool and studied film at Manchester Metropolitan University. Moss wrote her first professional play, A Day in Dull Armour, after she joined the Royal Court’s Young Writers programme. Later she became a resident writer for Bush Theatre. Her acclaimed play This Wide Night (Soho Theatre) won the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn prize and went on to be produced off-Broadway. She has written various plays which include The Gatekeeper (Royal Exchange Theatre), Fatal Light (Soho Theatre), Christmas is Miles Away (Bush Theatre/Off-Broadway) and How Love is Spelt (Bush Theatre/New York’s Summer Play Festival).

As well as extensive theatre credits, Moss has written for television which includes developing original TV projects and a teen drama for CBBC. She is currently under commission to BBC Radio 4.

