Oliver Twist London Stratford East tickets available now at affordable prices!

A daring, brutal, and beautiful new adaptation of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist is here in London Theatreland! The Leeds Playhouse and Ramps on the Moon co-production of Oliver Twist is set to show at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in London this summer for a strictly limited 9-day run. Be sure to book your tickets for Oliver Twist showing at the Stratford East ASAP to secure best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last!

Oliver Twist play plot

The story centres on the eponymous character Oliver Twist, who was boring into misery, poverty, and bad luck. He manages to escape from the sweatshop he works in to pursue a life filled with fun and adventure. It is while on his journey that he encounters and joins forces with Artful Dodger, Fagin, and their pickpocketing gang. His enjoyment and mischievious undertaking is short-lived, however, after he slowly begins to fall under the influence of the venomous Bill Sykes. This bold new version of Oliver Twist will undoubtedly send you on an unforgettable adventure through the dark and twisted alleys of London.

What else to expect from Oliver Twist at the Theatre Royal Stratford East

The Stratford East production of Oliver Twist is unique in that every performance will include the use of integrated creative sign language, captioning, and audio description. This pioneering initiative from seven major UK theatre organisations is now in its fourth year and endeavours to put D/deaf and disabled artists and audiences front and centre. It comes after huge success with Our Country's Good, Tommy, and The Government Inspector.

Oliver Twist cast and creative team

Oliver Twist was written by Charles Dickens, who is perhaps best known for writing such other major literary classics as A Christmas Carol and A Tale of Two Cities. The play is newly adapted from Dickens' classic by Bryony Lavery and is directed by Amy Leach. Further creatives along with the cast of Oliver Twist will be announced in due course.

Oliver Twist tickets on sale now! Book your London theatre tickets for Oliver Twist today to secure the best seats at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, or you may just live to regret it!