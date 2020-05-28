Menu
Plays Oliver Twist
    Offer Oliver Twist Tickets at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, London

    Oliver Twist

    Bryony Lavery's new adaptation of Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens will run at the Stratford East for a limited time only!

    Suitable for ages 13+
    To be confirmed (interval included)
    28 May - 6 June 2020
    Every performance accompanied with integrated creative sign language, captioning and audio description. A Touch Tour is held one hour before every performance. A relaxed performance will be held on 3 June at 7.30pm.

