Menu
Plays Good
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Good Tickets at the Playhouse Theatre, London

    Good

    David Tennant stars in C.P. Taylor's Good

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    6 October - 19 December 2020.
    Access
    Captioned performance: Tuesday 27 October 2020. Audio Described performance: Tuesday 20 October 2020.

    Next Available Performances of Good

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    October 2020 November 2020 December 2020

    Good news

    David Tennant returns to the stage to star in Good at The Playhouse 11/2/2020, 10.10am
    Spotlight on David Tennant 22/1/2020, 12.30pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaStar PowerMatinee SaturdayWest End LegendsWest End FavouritesBritish ClassicAmbassador Theatre GroupRoyal Shakespeare Company

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies