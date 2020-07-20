The Receipts Podcast London drive-in show tickets available now!

Regarded as 'one of the UK's most hilarious podcasts' (Dazed), The Receipts Podcast and its three leading ladies Audrey (formerly known as Ghana's Finest), Tolly T, and your Mamacita Milena Sanchez have quickly become some of the most trusted voices in contemporary conversations, offering fresh and exciting perspectives on being a millennial woman in today's world. Now these hostesses are getting this show on the road (well, sort-of), with their first-ever live drive-in production.

All proceeds from the show will be donated to charities aimed at helping the black community and supporting Black Lives Matter. Only a limited number of space is available, so be sure to book your tickets for The Receipts Podcast LIVE at The Drive In today whilst stocks last!

What is The Receipts Podcast Drive-In Show about?

The drive-in production of The Receipts Podcast brings the show's trademark brutal honesty to a live car-parked audience along with a whole plethora of new issues, dilemmas, and situations. Hashing out such topics as race, equality, culture, dating, and love, Audrey, Milena and Tolly explore their own truths with all the 'receipts' to prove them.

Fane Productions present The Receipts Podcast LIVE, an exclusive drive-in opportunity to have a laugh and experience unadulterated joy in a safe yet unfiltered space in the comfort of your own car. Expect frank conversations tackled head-on with wisdom, wit, banter, and live dilemmas with the stars of the show: Tolly, Audrey, and Milena!

Contact-free theatrical experience!

The Drive In is fully contactless. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on-site when you arrive. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The Drive In's The Receipts Podcast LIVE at Troubadour Meridian Water, London!

A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. The ladies of The Receipts Podcast will speak their truths live on The Drive In theatre stage, which will be projected on the big screen so you can enjoy the action from the comfort of your own vehicle. Don't miss it! Book today!