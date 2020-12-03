Courtney Act and Monét X Change star in: Death Drop. Tickets on sale now!

Guess who's back in the house? Heels click-clacking about? Why, none other than Courtney Act and Monét X Change! These kitty girls are about to end this West End drought with the arrival of their new show, coming to the Garrick Theatre in London this Christmas! Written by Holly Stars and based on an idea by Christopher D. Clegg, Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery is guaranteed to make you laugh yourself silly!

Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery, what is it about?

RuPaul's Drag Race season 6 runner-up Courtney Act and All- tars season 4 winner Monét X Change headline this brand-new comedy set to make West End herstory! Death Drop is set to serve you whodunnit, Agatha Christie-realness with a killer cast of drag queen favourites and endless belly laughs.

It's 1991 and a bangin' gang of guests flock to Tuck Island for a glamourous soirée that's absolutely to die for! The suspense begins to build up once they reveal their dodgy pasts, resulting in savage confrontation and ferociously fierce fingerpointing. One by one, the guests lip sync for their lives, leading up to a grand finale of epic proportions where we hilariously find out who did it! Packed with more ridiculous plot twists than a John Waters film, Death Drop is ready to work!

