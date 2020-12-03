Death Drop Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

Death Drop

Courtney Act and Monét X Change sissy that walk to the Garrick Theatre for a "Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery"!

Important information

Child policy
12+
Running time
2 hours (including interview)
Performance dates
3 December 2020 - 17 January 2021
Special notice
Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given.

Death Drop news

Drag Race's Courtney Act and Monét X Change to bring new show Death Drop to London's Garrick Theatre this December! 12/10/2020, 9.30am

Tags:

PlayComedyChristmasPremiereCheap Theatre TicketsHot TicketsContemporaryStar PowerLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightSomething A Little Different

