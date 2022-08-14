FINAL SUMMER IN LONDON!

Musical

Grease

4.3(943)

The world's favourite musical is back in the West End!

From £18
EXCLUSIVE PRICES!

Musical

My Fair Lady

4.5(789)

My Fair Lady returns to London's West End!

From £20
Save up to £80

Musical

Come From Away

4.9(1,308)

Come From Away tickets are now available for the Phoenix Theatre run starring Alice Fearn.

From £20
Save up to £50

Musical

Sister Act

4.5(452)

Sister Act The Musical gets back in the habit!

From £30
Save up to £53.80

Musical

Anything Goes

4.8(376)

It's De-Lovely! Anything Goes returns to London's Barbican in summer 2022!

From £20
Save up to £59.40

Musical

101 Dalmatians

4.4(73)

new musical adaptation of 101 Dalmatians this summer!

From £30
Save up to £36

Musical

The Drifters Girl

4.7(339)

Felicia Boswell stars in The Drifters Girl at London's Garrick Theatre

From £20
Save up to £50

Play

The Seagull

3.8(42)

Emilia Clarke stars in The Seagull

From £18
Save up to £52

Musical

South Pacific

4.7(141)

South Pacific tickets are now booking for the limited London Sadler's Wells Run

From £18
Save up to £40

Play

Bad Jews

4.3(79)

The dark comedy returns to London's Arts Theatre for a limited run

From £24
Save up to £34

Play

Cruise

Cruise transfers to the Apollo Theatre for a limited run

From £18
Save up to £31.90

Filter Events