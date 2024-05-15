Following acclaimed seasons at the National Theatre, Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ extraordinary series of three state of the nation plays, DEATH OF ENGLAND, will be performed together for the very first time for a strictly limited season @sohoplace. These three interconnected plays are, by turns, exhilarating, profoundly moving, funny but furious, and deeply theatrical. Watch one as a standalone experience or discover the connections between two or three of the plays as Michael, Delroy, Denise and Carly navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024. Starring Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer), Paapa Essiedu, (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London), Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune) and directed by Clint Dyer, the “uniquely brilliant” (Evening Standard) DEATH OF ENGLAND is set to be the theatrical event of the summer.