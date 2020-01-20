Menu
Child policy
Suitable for ages 3 and above.
Running time
55min (no interval)
Performance dates
13 July - 5 September 2021
Special notice
Babes in arms under 18 months sitting on an adult lap do not need a ticket – all other patrons must have a valid ticket.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea Customer Reviews

4 / 5 (68 customer reviews)

Janet from Wallington

20 January

Just like the book, they made it very enjoyable for my 2 year old grandson. I found the car scene a bit boring but enjoyed the rest of the show and the staff were excellent.

Guest

20 January

We really enjoyed the show- and the Tiger was very friendly - and not scary. The fact that he didn’t talk made him seem friendly. Overall a lovely show for the little ones

Offer The Tiger Who Came to Tea Ticket Offer Details

SAVE £9 ON TICKETS

£27 now £18

Valid Monday - Friday performances.

Book by 31 August 2020

Next Available Performances of The Tiger Who Came to Tea

TODAY is 28th August 2020

July 2021 August 2021 September 2021

The Tiger Who Came to Tea news

The Tiger Who Came To Tea rescheduled for summer 2021, tickets now on special offer! 17/6/2020, 3.05pm
The Tiger Who Came to Tea tickets on sale now! 11/9/2019, 10am
Top West End Shows and Musicals for Kids: Back To School Edition 16/8/2018, 7.58pm
The Tiger Who Came to Tea 17/7/2018, 3.08pm

