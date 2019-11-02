Remaining time: 
    Matinee Mondays

    Monday is typically a quiet afternoon in London's West End, that being said, occasionally there are one or two Monday matinee shows that take place. Normally, the Monday matinee performances are restricted to children's shows typically at Nimax Theatres. If there aren't any Monday matinee theatre shows listed on this page, then why not try one of our London attractions instead? That way, you will not be disappointed with the limited number of London matinee performances on a Monday! A list of shows with a Monday matinee is listed below:

    FROM £25
    & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre, London
    & Juliet
    NO FEES
    My First Ballet: Cinderella at Peacock Theatre, London
    My First Ballet: Cinderella Opens 09 April 2020
    SAVE £9
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea

