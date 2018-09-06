Pinter At The Pinter | The Harold Pinter Season

Each Pinter at the Pinter production will present two to four one-act plays and will be staged by a renowned company of actors, some of whom were Pinter’s close friends, including Danny Dyer , Martin Freeman , Tamsin Greig , Jane Horrocks , Celia Imrie , Emma Naomi , Tracy Ann Oberman , David Suchet, John Macmillan and Nicholas Woodeson . Customers who purchase tickets to any Pinter at the Pinter production will receive priority access to Betrayal tickets starring Tom Hiddleston on 29 November.

At last, the Pinter Pauses are back! In celebration of Harold Pinter’s incredible literary and theatrical legacy, and to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his passing, The Jamie Lloyd Company are presenting a complete season of Pinter’s one-act plays with direction by Jamie Lloyd, Patrick Marber, Ed Stambollouian, Lyndsey Turner and Lia Williams.

This one of a kind season will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End from 6 September 2018 to 23 February 2019 and promises to be a unique and unforgettable celebration of one of the greatest voices of our time.

