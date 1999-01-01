After the immense success of the initial season of Sunday Favourites at The Other Palace, Lambert Jackson Productions are pleased to be returning with another star-studded season of exclusive, intimate one-on-one concerts from some of the West End's brightest stars. Sunday Favourites tickets are now available for the second season of these personal evenings of song on Sundays this autumn at London's The Other Palace. The beautifully intimate concert space means every seat has the perfect view to see West End stars performing acoustic shows of their favourite songs. Book Sunday Favourites tickets now to secure your seats at these intimate weekly concerts.