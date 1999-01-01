The Shard is the tallest building in Western Europe, its crystalline façade transforming the London skyline with a multi-use 310 m (1,016 ft) vertical city of high-quality offices, world-renowned restaurants, the 5-star Shangri-La hotel, exclusive residential apartments and the capital's highest viewing gallery, The View from The Shard, offering 360° views.

Well-connected and comprehensively serviced by central London's transport infrastructure, facilities and amenities, The Shard is a timeless reminder of the power of imagination to inspire change.