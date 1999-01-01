The Emirates Stadium is a football stadium in Holloway, London, England, and the home of Arsenal Football Club. With a capacity of 60,338, the Emirates is the third-largest football stadium in England after Wembley and Old Trafford.

The stadium has undergone a process of "Arsenalisation" since 2009 with the aim of restoring Arsenal's heritage and history. The ground has hosted music concerts and international fixtures featuring Brazil.

Emirates Stadium has quickly established itself as one of the world's most stunning and spectacular sports stadium. Along with state-of-the-art facilities, the Club has incorporated stunning features from their Highbury history and personal touches from inspirational Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger.

Arsenal Emirates Stadium Museum

The spectacular Arsenal museum at Emirates Stadium is located in the Northern Triangle Building. The museum contains fantastic interactive displays suitable for all ages along with a complete history of the Club from Plumstead Common through to Emirates Stadium. Long term exhibits include goal scorer Michael Thomas’ boots from Anfield ‘89, Charlie George’s FA Final Cup shirt from 1971 and the shirt worn by Alan Smith in the 1994 European Cup Winners Cup Final victory.