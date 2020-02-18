Menu
Phoenix Theatre
    Phoenix Theatre

    this ornate, Italian style theatre is host to West End musicals of note.

    Phoenix Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Phoenix Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Phoenix Theatre

    We strongly recommend using public transportation to get to the Phoenix Theatre. The nearest underground station is Tottenham Court Road (Northern/Central Lines)- use the Cross Rd. Exit. The theatre is also serviced by bus line 19, 22, 24, 40, and 176 at Charing Cross Road. If you are driving to the theatre there nearest car parks are the Great Russel Street Car Park and the Newport Place Chinatown Car Parks.

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 18th February 2020 19:30 Today
      Come From Away
    • 19th February 2020 14:30 Tomorrow
      Come From Away
    • 19th February 2020 19:30 Tomorrow
      Come From Away and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury
    • 19th February 2020 19:30 Tomorrow
      Come From Away
    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Come From Away and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury
    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Come From Away

