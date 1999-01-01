Menu
London Theatres Glass Room
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Glass Room

    What's on at Glass Room

    Glass Room Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Glass Room

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Visiting Glass Room

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies