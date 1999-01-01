Visiting Glass Room This Parisien boat is best described as 'the rich tones of a charismatic French accent', with its elegant appearance. Designed by architect Gerard Ronzatti, the concept of the Glass Room realises the importance of 'sight', 'atmosphere' and 'entertainment' in the design of a restaurant cruiser. Capacity With live entertainment during the Thames River Dinner and Sunday Lunch Jazz cruises, the band and dance floor is easily accessible to all, so whether partaking or simply soaking up the atmosphere the entertainment is never far away. Length 55.8m (184 feet) Width 10.0m (33 feet) Max Capacity Main Area 236 seats Max Rear Suite 72 seats Max Total Seating 308 seats Floorplan The Glass Room's all-glass super structure takes the Thames restaurant cruise experience into a different dimension, with guests being able to enjoy magnificent views of the river without any interruption. Unlike more traditional boats, the wide expanse of glass, the light wooden flooring and simple furniture bestow a bright and spacious atmosphere. Further adding to the comfort of this river cruiser, the boat is climate controlled with washroom facilities and access to exterior viewing platforms. Read more