UPDATE: the highly anticipated London run of Sunday in the Park with George has postponed its performances at the Savoy Theatre until 2021 following the temporary closure of the West End.



What is Sunday in the Park with George about?

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine were inspired to write the musical by the George Seurat masterpiece A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. The musical follows a fictionalised version of painter Georges Seurat, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, as he struggles to complete what would become his most famous painting. Overwhelmed by his need to ‘finish the hat,’ George isolates himself from everyone important to him. He separates himself from society, disregards his fellow artists, and turns away from his longtime lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford). His obsession has far-reaching consequences and we see these effects play on his great-grandson, also named George who has his own conflicts as a cynical contemporary artist.

Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George musical comes to London

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, Sunday in the Park with George has been called one of the world’s most acclaimed musicals. Originally opening on Broadway 1984 the musical would win a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards and numerous Drama Desk Awards. Over the years the show has enjoyed many revivals and won Olivier Awards in both 1991 and 2007. The 2005-06 UK production was first presented at the Menier Chocolate Factory and moved on to the Wyndham’s Theatre before its Broadway transfer.

The latest incarnation of Sunday in the Park with George began as a limited concert at the New York City Center for their 2016 Gala. The concert starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford who would go on to star in the limited run Broadway revival at the Hudson Theatre the following year. The overwhelming critical reception prompted the eventual transfer to the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End.

Sunday in the Park with George cast

Jake Gyllenhaal has risen to international fame with roles in films like Donnie Darko, Jarhead and Brokeback Mountain. He will reprise his starring role of George in the West End production of Sunday in the Park with George. The actor is no stranger to the stage though, making his award-winning West End debut in the 2002 production of This Is Our Youth at the Garrick Theatre. Gyllenhaal’s Broadway debut would come more than a decade later in the 2014 production of Constellation.

Annaleigh Ashford will also be reprising her role from the Broadway revival which will mark her West End debut. The Tony Award-winning actress is known for her leading roles in some of Broadway’s hottest productions. She has appeared in Wicked, Legally Blonde, and You Can’t Take it with You. She also originated the role of Lauren in Kinky Boots. The actress is also known for her starring role on the American television series Masters of Sex.

The revival’s original director is set to make the West End transfer as well. Sarna Lapine has directed or been assistant director on numerous Broadway productions including Sondheim on Sondheim, South Pacific, Awake and Sing! and The Light in the Piazza.

