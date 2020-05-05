Menu
Important information

Child policy
Under 16s must be accompanied by and sat with an adult.
Running time
2hr 40min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
5 June 2020 - 5 September 2020
Content
This production is recommended for ages 12+
Special notice
Please note there is a strictly enforced 6 ticket limited per booking. Resale of tickets is forbidden and will cause the entirety of the original booking to be cancelled. ID must be presented at the theatre to verify the identity of the person booking the tickets and the entire party must enter together.

Who appears in Sunday in the Park with George

Annaleigh Ashford

