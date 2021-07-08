Pretty Woman musical tickets available now for the fast-selling West End transfer!

The hit Broadway musical adaption of the beloved romance Pretty Woman is back in the West End! Its time to head back to Beverley Hill and fall in love as the iconic characters Vivian and Edward take to the London theatre stage. Tickets for Pretty Woman: The Musical are red hot and selling fast! Book now to secure the best seats at the musicals new home, the Savoy Theatre, at the best prices whilst availability lasts.

What is the Pretty Woman musical about?

Pretty Woman follows the story of Vivian (a role made famous by Julia Roberts in the film), who, when working the streets of Sunset Boulevard, comes across wealthy businessman Edward (played by Richard Gere in the film) who hires her for the week to accompany him to various business events and social functions. The pair grow increasingly close, but their worlds couldn’t be further apart. Despite the drastic differences in their lives, Edward doesn’t want to let Vivian go. However, Vivian turns Edward down when he offers her a deal and not the love she’s looking for. After all, everyone deserves a knight in shining armour, right?

Pretty Woman West End musical cast

Pretty Woman is a romance classic with many scenes that are simply iconic. Now the film takes a new lease of life with its musical adaptation – meaning we can relive our favourite movie moments! The Pretty Woman musical stars Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis.

Prior to landing the lead role in Pretty Woman, Aimie Atkinson was perhaps best known for her starring role in the history remix musical SIX. The award-winning actress is also noted for her acclaimed roles in such musicals as In the Heights and Dirty Dancing. Her Pretty Woman co-star Danny Mac was last seen on the West End stage in the festive White Christmas musical. The actor also recently starred in the UK tour of Amelie The Musical and is known for his roles in such London powerhouse musicals as Wicked and Les Miserables plus Sunset Boulevard.

Pretty Woman UK creative team

One of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time has now arrived in London's West End! Pretty Woman: The Musical features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray The Musical), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (Summer of '69, Heaven) and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Where is the Pretty Woman musical playing?

Pretty Woman had its West End premiere at Piccadilly Theatre, but now the musical has a new home at London’s Savoy Theatre.

Before its West End transfer was announced, the show received its world premiere in Chicago at the Oriental Theatre for a limited five-week run before transferring to Broadway where it opened at the Nederlander Theatre to rave reviews.

The musical also broke all Nederlander Theatre box office records during its previews, grossing over 1 million dollars. West End tickets for Pretty Woman are now in incredibly high demand thanks to the show's overwhelming success on Broadway and are among the fastest-selling London theatre tickets on sale today.

Pretty Woman musical songs

The story of Pretty Woman has always been romantic, but now the romance levels have gone through the roof for the grand stage musical adaptation. Writing songs for such a well-loved story would probably seem very intimidating to anyone, but Bryan Adams isn’t just anyone. This legendary artist, best known for his hits ‘Summer of ‘69’ and ‘Everything I Do’, teamed up again with Jim Vallance to take on the challenge. Adams has admitted he didn’t watch the film whilst working on the songs as he didn’t want to be influenced by the film, but instead by the story alone and the direction it would take for the stage. The country-style power ballads took Broadway by storm and now hold a special place in the hearts of London theatregoers. Tickets to see Pretty Woman: The Musical in London are among the best money can buy and the show will certainly leave a smile on your face long after the curtain falls.

Tickets to Pretty Woman musical in London's West End simply unmissable!

The long-awaited Broadway musical is finally in London’s West End and you don't want to miss it! Book tickets for Pretty Woman: The Musical as soon as possible to guarantee your spot in this spectacular production — a heartwarming romance that's been given a new lease of life for the West End stage.

Whether you choose to put on your saucy red dress or tuxedo, or just go in a comfy pair of jeans and a t-shirt, an unforgettable time at the Savoy Theatre awaits you!