Theatre Royal Haymarket

Located in the heart of London, Theatre Royal Haymarket hosts established names in contemporary and revival dramas.

Theatre Royal Haymarket Seating Plan

Getting the best seats at Theatre Royal Haymarket

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Theatre Royal Haymarket

The Theatre Royal Haymarket is easy to access using public transportation. The nearest tube stations to the Theatre Royal Haymarket are Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo/Piccadilly Lines) and Charing Cross Station (Bakerloo/Northern Lines). The nearest train station is Charing Cross Station. The Theatre Royal Haymarket is serviced by bus lines 3, 6, 12, 14, 15, 22, 23, 38, 88, 94, 159, and 453. The nearest car parks to the theatre are the Q-Parks at Leicester Square and Trafalgar.

Visiting Theatre Royal Haymarket

