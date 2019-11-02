Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    London Shows A - Z

    & Juliet
    & Juliet
    & Juliet and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury
    & Juliet and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury
    9 to 5: The Musical
    9 to 5: The Musical
    9 to 5: The Musical and Dinner at Bella Italia - Strand
    9 to 5: The Musical and Dinner at Bella Italia - Strand
    A Christmas Carol 2020
    A Christmas Carol 2020
    A Doll's House
    A Doll's House
    A Museum in Baghdad
    A Museum in Baghdad
    A Place for We
    A Place for We
    A Taste of Honey
    A Taste of Honey
    Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt
    Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt
    Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries Of A Junior Doctor)
    Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries Of A Junior Doctor)
    Afterplay
    Afterplay
    Aladdin 2020
    Aladdin 2020
    Alexander Whitley Dance Company – Overflow
    Alexander Whitley Dance Company – Overflow
    Alina Cojocaru
    Alina Cojocaru
    Angels of the North
    Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker / Rosas & B’Rock Orchestra – The Six Brandenburg Concertos
    Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker / Rosas & B’Rock Orchestra – The Six Brandenburg Concertos
    Arsenal Emirates Stadium Tour
    Arsenal Emirates Stadium Tour
    Autoreverse
    Autoreverse
    Baby Reindeer
    Baby Reindeer
    Back To The Future
    Back To The Future
    Ballet Revolución
    Ballet Revolución
    BalletBoyz — Deluxe
    BalletBoyz — Deluxe
    balletLORENT — The Lost Happy Endings
    balletLORENT — The Lost Happy Endings
    Be More Chill
    Be More Chill
    Birmingham Royal Ballet: Summer 2020 Mixed Bill
    Birmingham Royal Ballet: Summer 2020 Mixed Bill
    Blithe Spirit
    Blithe Spirit
    BODY WORLDS
    BODY WORLDS
    Breakin’ Convention Presents - The Ruggeds’ Between Us
    Breakin’ Convention Presents - The Ruggeds’ Between Us
    Burkas and Bacon Butties
    Burkas and Bacon Butties
    Carmen
    Carmen
    Churchill War Rooms
    Churchill War Rooms
    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia
    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia
    City of Angels
    City of Angels
    Classic Lunch Cruise
    Classic Lunch Cruise
    Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan — 13 Tongues & Dust
    Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan — 13 Tongues & Dust
    Clybourne Park
    Clybourne Park
    Collapsible
    Collapsible
    Come From Away
    Come From Away
    Come From Away and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury
    Come From Away and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury
    Corpse!
    Corpse!
    Crystal Pite & Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot — Revisor
    Crystal Pite & Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot — Revisor
    Cunningham / Keegan-Dolan / Peck — Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines
    Cunningham / Keegan-Dolan / Peck — Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines
    Cyrano de Bergerac
    Cyrano de Bergerac
    Daughter
    Daughter
    Dear Evan Hansen
    Dear Evan Hansen
    Endgame / Rough For Theatre II
    Endgame / Rough For Theatre II
    Enter Achilles — A work by Lloyd Newson (DV8 Physical Theatre)
    Enter Achilles — A work by Lloyd Newson (DV8 Physical Theatre)
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie
    Evita
    Evita
    Faustus: That Damned Woman
    Faustus: That Damned Woman
    Flamenka
    Flamenka
    Frozen the Musical
    Frozen the Musical
    Giovanni Pernice: This Is Me - Gala Performance
    Giovanni Pernice: This Is Me - Gala Performance
    Good
    Good
    Hairspray
    Hairspray
    Hello, Dolly!
    Hello, Dolly!
    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five!
    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five!
    How It Is (Part Two)
    How It Is (Part Two)
    I Think We Are Alone
    I Think We Are Alone
    IS IN OUR BLOOD - The Song Project
    IS IN OUR BLOOD - The Song Project
    Joseph
    Joseph
    Kevin & Joanne Clifton in Burn the Floor
    Kevin & Joanne Clifton in Burn the Floor
    Kunene and the King
    Kunene and the King
    La Cage aux Folles
    La Cage aux Folles
    Lava
    Lava
    Leopoldstadt
    Leopoldstadt
    Les Miserables
    Les Miserables
    Level Up
    Level Up
    Life of Pi
    Life of Pi
    Local Hero
    Local Hero
    London Zoo
    London Zoo
    Love, Loss & Chianti
    Love, Loss & Chianti
    Love, Love, Love
    Love, Love, Love
    Lucy McCormick: Post Popular
    Lucy McCormick: Post Popular
    Luisa Miller
    Luisa Miller
    Machine de Cirque
    Machine de Cirque
    Madam Butterfly
    Madam Butterfly
    Magic Goes Wrong
    Magic Goes Wrong
    Magic Mike Live
    Magic Mike Live
    maliphantworks3
    maliphantworks3
    Malory Towers
    Malory Towers
    Mamma Mia!
    Mamma Mia!
    Mamma Mia! The Party
    Mamma Mia! The Party
    Mary Poppins
    Mary Poppins
    Matilda The Musical
    Matilda The Musical
    Message In A Bottle
    Message In A Bottle
    Miz Cracker
    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Divina de Campo
    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Divina de Campo
    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Jordan Luke Gage
    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Jordan Luke Gage
    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Maiya Quansah-Breed
    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Maiya Quansah-Breed
    Moulin Rouge
    Moulin Rouge
    My First Ballet: Cinderella
    My First Ballet: Cinderella
    Never Not Once
    Never Not Once
    Noise Boys
    Noise Boys
    Northern Ballet - Geisha
    Northern Ballet - Geisha
    Nutcracker
    Nutcracker
    Oliver Twist
    Oliver Twist
    On Blueberry Hill
    On Blueberry Hill
    One Jewish Boy
    One Jewish Boy
    Only Fools And Horses
    Only Fools And Horses
    Opera Undone
    Opera Undone
    Pass Over
    Pass Over
    Persona
    Persona
    Phantom of the Opera
    Phantom of the Opera
    Phoenix Dance Theatre — Black Waters
    Phoenix Dance Theatre — Black Waters
    Pina Bausch / Germaine Acogny & Malou Airaudo — The Rite of Spring / common ground[s]
    Poet in da Corner
    Poet in da Corner
    Pretty Woman
    Pretty Woman
    Raymonda
    Raymonda
    Remembering the Oscars
    Remembering the Oscars
    Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran
    Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran
    Richard Alston Dance Company — Final Edition
    Richard Alston Dance Company — Final Edition
    Run Sister Run
    Run Sister Run
    Rusalka
    Rusalka
    School of Rock
    School of Rock
    School of Rock and Dinner at Fire & Stone - Covent Garden
    School of Rock and Dinner at Fire & Stone - Covent Garden
    Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things.
    Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things.
    seeds
    seeds
    Shook
    Shook
    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
    Singin' In The Rain
    Singin' In The Rain
    Sister Act
    Sister Act
    Six
    Six
    Sleepless: A Musical Romance
    Sleepless: A Musical Romance
    So Many Reasons
    So Many Reasons
    Sophocles' Antigone: The Burial at Thebes
    Sophocles' Antigone: The Burial at Thebes
    Sucker Punch
    Sucker Punch
    Sunday in the Park with George
    Sunday in the Park with George
    Tango After Dark
    Tango After Dark
    The Book of Mormon
    The Book of Mormon
    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
    The Doctor
    The Doctor
    The Drifters Girl
    The Drifters Girl
    The Garden of Words
    The Garden of Words
    The Glee Club
    The Glee Club
    The Great Gatsby
    The Great Gatsby
    The High Table
    The High Table
    The King and I
    The King and I
    The Lion King
    The Lion King
    The Marriage of Figaro
    The Marriage of Figaro
    The Mousetrap
    The Mousetrap
    The Pirate Queen: A Charity Concert
    The Pirate Queen: A Charity Concert
    The Play That Goes Wrong
    The Play That Goes Wrong
    The Prince of Egypt
    The Prince of Egypt
    The Seagull
    The Seagull
    The Secret Garden
    The Secret Garden
    The Shark is Broken
    The Shark is Broken
    The Simon and Garfunkel Story
    The Simon and Garfunkel Story
    The Snowman
    The Snowman
    The Special Relationship
    The Special Relationship
    The Spirit part 1
    The Spirit part 1
    The Spirit part 2
    The Spirit part 2
    The Spirit part 3
    The Spirit part 3
    The Still Room
    The Still Room
    The Sunset Limited
    The Sunset Limited
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea
    The Upstart Crow
    The Upstart Crow
    The Watsons
    The Watsons
    The Wedding Singer
    The Wedding Singer
    The Woman In Black
    The Woman In Black
    The Woman in Black and Dinner at Fire & Stone
    The Woman in Black and Dinner at Fire & Stone
    Thriller Live
    Thriller Live
    Thriller Live & Dinner at Bella Italia - Shaftesbury Avenue
    Thriller Live & Dinner at Bella Italia - Shaftesbury Avenue
    Time and Tide
    Time and Tide
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
    To Kill A Mockingbird
    To Kill A Mockingbird
    Touching The Void
    Touching The Void
    Uncle Vanya
    Uncle Vanya
    Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
    Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
    View From The Shard
    View From The Shard
    Waitress
    Waitress
    Welcome to Iran
    Welcome to Iran
    Wembley Stadium Tour
    Wembley Stadium Tour
    When It Breaks It Burns
    When It Breaks It Burns
    Wicked
    Wicked
    Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria
    Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria
    Witness for the Prosecution
    Witness for the Prosecution

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies