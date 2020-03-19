World premiere of Cunningham/Keegan-Dolan/Peck – Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines at London’s Sadler’s Wells

Sadler’s Wells is the place to be on 19 to 21 March 2020 for the world premiere triple bill featuring Julie Cunningham, Michael Keegan-Dolan and Justin Peck. Tickets for Cunningham/Keegan-Dolan/Peck – Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines are available now! Don’t miss the chance to catch this epic programme showcasing Nico Muhly’s pioneering music played live by the brilliant Britten Sinfonia.

More about Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines

Cunningham has chosen Drones in order to reflect the subtle and yet constant noise of the most dwelling places. Sadler’s Wells associate artist Keegan-Dolan is inspired by murder ballad, The Two Sisters. His interpretation of the dark folk song arrangement The Only Tune is sung live by Sam Amidon. Peck’s piece sees the New York City Ballet perform in London for the first time since 2008 in what will be a new composition.

The celebrated Sadler’s Wells and their anticipated Composer Series will see contemporary composers paired with contemporary choreographers in order to create new works.

Cunningham, Keegan-Dolan and Peck

Julie Cunningham is an award-winning dance artist who established her own dance company in 2017. Since, the company has had success in the form of numerous sold-out shows including two sold-out runs at the Barbican Pit Theatre, a commission for the V&A’s REVEAL festival, an evening at Southbank Centre presented by Rambert, and a sold-out presentation at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The company is an associate of Rambert and Cunningham is now the New Wave Associate at Sadler’s Wells.

Michael Keegan-Dolan is the founder and artistic director of Fabulous Beast Dance Theatre. His productions for Fabulous Beast include Rian (2011), Helen and Hell (2010) and The Rite of Spring (2009). Outside of Fabulous Beast his most recent works include a new production of Handel’s Julius Caesar (London Coliseum) which he directed and choreographed for the English National Opera. Keegan-Dolan has been nominated for an Olivier Award with three different productions. His awards include the UK Critic’s Circle Award for Best Modern Choreography.

Justin Peck is both a choreographer and a dancer. He is currently the resident choreographer and solo artist for the New York City Ballet. He began his work as a choreographer in 2009 and in 2014 was appointed his position for the ballet. He first joined the company as a ballet dancer in 2006 and has a vast repertoire as a dancer with them. In 2013, he was promoted to being a soloist dancer. Out of the 30+ ballets he has created, 17 of them have been for the New York City Ballet. Peck choreographed Broadway’s Carousel and received the Tony Award for best choreography, the Drama Desk Award for outstanding choreography and the Outer Critics Circle Award for outstanding choreography.