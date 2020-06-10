Tickets for Birmingham Royal Ballet Mixed Bill in Summer 2020 now available!

Dance favourites Birmingham Royal Ballet return to London’s Sadler’s Wells in summer 2020 for an extremely limited run of their latest Mixed Bill. Do not miss your chance to see new artistic director Carlos Acosta’s first programme. Birmingham Royal Ballet Mixed Bill tickets are always in high demand so book your tickets now to secure great seats at great prices.

Birmingham Royal Ballet Mixed Bill Summer 2020

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s new artistic director is international ballet superstar Carlos Acosta. His first programme is a mixed bill designed to illustrate the amazing versatility of the company.

This mixed bill sees the UK premiere of Goyo Montero’s Chacona that for the first time will incorporate a pas de deux in which Acosta not only dances but is joined by 3 time Olivier Award-winning prima ballerina assoluta Alessandra Ferri.

As part of BRB’s Ballet Now initiative, the new mixed bill will also feature a newly commissioned work from former Dutch National Ballet dancer Daniela Cardim and Emmy Award-winning composer Paul Englishby.

The programme comes to a glorious conclusion with George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations. This classic piece is set to the music of Tchaikovsky uses an incredible series of pas de deux to build to an unbelievable 26-strong climax.

Birmingham Royal Ballet tickets for summer 2020

This stunning new programme from Carlos Acosta comes exclusively to London’s Sadler’s Wells for an extremely limited 6-performance run. Do not miss your chance to see dance superstars perform with this legendary company in London. Book Birmingham Royal Ballet Mixed Bill tickets now!