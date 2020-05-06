Tickets on sale now for The Six Brandenburg Concertos at Sadler's Wells

Tickets are now available for Bach's Six Brandenburg Concertos at Sadler's Wells performed by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker's dance ensemble and the Rosas & B’Rock Orchestra. Johann Sebastian Bach has had a lot of influence on Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker's choreography and this latest production will prove to be a triumph. Following her performances of Mitten wir im Leben sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler's Wells in 2019, De Keersmaeker turns to Bach once more to put on an unforgettable performance complete with a 16-strong dance ensemble taken from multiple generations of Rosas dancers.

The B'Rock Orchestra live on stage at Sadler's Wells / Amandine Beyer conducts

Undeniably set to be among the hottest London classical music concert tickets, this dance-concert production of The Six Brandenburg Concertos will be performed by 23 musicians from the B'Rock Orchestra, conducted by Baroque violinist Amandine Beyer. This is your one-time chance to see Bach's Brandenburg Concertos performed live and unabridged with De Keersmaeker's daring approach to the pieces as a ready-made score that is begging to be danced to.

About the conductor Amandine Beyer

Amandine Beyer is a Baroque violinist best known for her 2012 award-winning recording of Sonatas & Partitas by J. S. Bach. The work has been continued with a performance entitled Partita 2, also choreographed and danced by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker alongside Boris Charmatz. Beyer is a regular performer at many major music halls and festivals around the world, including the Baroque Festival de Sablé in France, Théatre du Chatelet, Konzerthaus de Viena, and Innsbruck Festwochen. She also regularly teaches at Portugal's ESMAE of Porto and gives masterclasses in France, the USA, Canada, Spain, Brasil, Taiwan, and Italy. She has been teaching Baroque violin at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis in Switzerland since 2010.

Be sure to book your tickets for Anne Teresa's Six Brandenburg Concertos dance production!

Don't miss this limited run of The Six Brandenburg Concertos showing at Sadler's Wells in London for two nights only this May! Tickets are subject to high demand due to the show's limited run.