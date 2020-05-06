Menu
Dance Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker / Rosas & B’Rock Orchestra – The Six Brandenburg Concertos
    J.S. Bach's Six Brandenburg Concertos come to life on the Sadler's Wells stage!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr (no interval)
    Performance dates
    6 & 7 May 2020

