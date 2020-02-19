When It Breaks It Burns at Battersea Arts Centre for 9 performances only!

This revolutionary dance show from coletivA ocupação is coming to the Battersea Arts Centre for 9 incredible shows this February. The story of 2015 protests in Brazil come to life on stage.



It’s time to occupy spaces. It’s time to occupy the streets, the schools, the theatres, everything.

The 2015 and 2016 school occupations changed many lives across Brazil. Sixteen lives in particular and now these 16 people from different districts of São Paulo come together using music, dance and performance to tell their stories.

Watch as they occupy the stage and pull the audience into their encompassing performance, It’s an intervention, a cry, a fight, it becomes a part, a protest and uprising and you will become a part of the action.

About coletivA ocupação

When the São Paulo State Government attempted to impose a project to reorganize and close more than 100 state schools in October 2015 they did so without consulting students or the education community. In response to this authoritarian project, high school students from all regions occupied their schools and successfully blocked attempts todismantle the education system.

From this, another struggle spread through various spaces, expressed through different forms of expression and movement. The theatre was one of these spaves. During occupations some students began to experience what it was to think through their bodies. With a desire to continue exploring this coletivA ocupação was formed from the meeting of students from different schools with the Collective Rózà directed by Martha Kiss Perrone.



coletivA ocupação comes to the Battersea Arts Centre for 9 performances only.