Dance When It Breaks It Burns
    When It Breaks It Burns Tickets at the Battersea Arts Centre, London

    When It Breaks It Burns

    When It Breaks It Burns a show, a dance, a revolution!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    1hr 15min
    Performance dates
    19 February - 29 February 2020
    Content
    The performance contains strong language and will talk about police violence, the Brazilian government trying to control people, racism, sexism and homophobia.
    Special notice
    Please note this show is performed in Portuguese with English captions. All performances will be relaxed. The audience will start seated on the school chairs. Halfway through the performance the school chairs will be piled up. You can choose to remain seated. At the very end of the performance everyone goes out to the street. You will spend about eight minutes on the street for a final scene and curtain call.

    Next Available Performances of When It Breaks It Burns

