balletLORENT returns to Sadler’s Wells with The Lost Happy Endings

This is presented as part of the annual Family Weekend hosted by Sadler’s Wells; which consists of opening the doors and offering free activities alongside a performance from balletLORENT. Affordable tickets for balletLORENT – The Lost Happy Endings are available now and are perfect for a day out in London with the whole family. Sadler’s Wells National Partner Company is back once more and is ready to entertain all with a huge helping of happy endings and fairy tale characters galore.

What is The Lost Happy Endings about?

This new production from Sadler’s Wells partner company balletLORENT is based on an original story from the renowned poet Carol Ann Duffy. Narrated by Joanna Lumley, the story transports you deep into the forest where you will meet a fearless girl who has six fingers on each hand and who has been given a mission; to protect all of the happy endings. This fairy tale guardian is called Jub and she will be joined by a whole host of famous characters from the likes of Cinderella, Snow White, Pinocchio, Goldilocks and many more. This fairy tale fest is the perfect family treat for the Easter weekend 2020.

balletLORENT – The Lost Happy Endings will have just three performances over two days at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre spanning over two days. The limited engagement runs over 2-3 April 2021 so The Lost Happy Endings tickets are likely to be in high demand! Book yours whilst availability lasts.

Who are balletLORENT?

balletLORENT was established in 1993 by Liv Lorent MBE. As Artistic Director for the company, she has had many works tour nationally and internationally, including the award-winning productions of Rapunzel, Underneath the Floorboards, Snow White and Rumplestiltskin. The company has collaborated with the likes of Joanna Lumley, Carol Ann Duffy and Ben Crompton.