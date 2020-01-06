The magical Christmas ballet for all the family, Nutcracker at The London Coliseum!

Over 100 dancers and musicians bring Nutcracker to life with exquisite dancing, beautiful sets and Tchaikovsky’s glorious score played live.

On a sparkling Christmas Eve in a frost-dusted Edwardian London, Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker doll discover a magical world, where she battles with the Mouse King and meets a handsome stranger. As the air grows colder, Clara and her valiant Nutcracker take a hot air balloon ride across London to the glistening Land of Snow where her adventure really begins.

From the sound of the orchestra tuning up to the final bows and cheers, a trip to English National Ballet’s Nutcracker in the splendour of the London Coliseum is an unforgettable Christmas treat.

Nutcracker returns following sold-out runs in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Make English National Ballet’s Nutcracker part of your holiday celebrations.

“A splendid Nutcracker and perfect Christmas treat” The Sunday Express

“A sparkling delight… fully deserves its place at the centre of London’s Christmas celebrations” The Daily Express