Dance Nutcracker

Nutcracker Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

Nutcracker

The Christmas-card perfect Nutcracker offers the ultimate festive experience.

Important information

Age restriction

5+

Child policy
Children under 5 will not be admitted.
Running time
2hr 15min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
10 December 2020 - 2 January 2021
Content
Recommended for ages 5 and above.

Nutcracker Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (429 customer reviews)

anais fevrier

6 January

Beautiful!

Egle Juskaite

4 January

I personally prefer musicals to ballet shows, but this was really good and Coliseum is an amazing theater. We spent more for travel costs than the tickets, so bear that in mind, if you live more than 30 miles away from London.

