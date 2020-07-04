The Drive In presents Dirty Dancing in London 4 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Dirty Dancing today!

Dirty Dancing on The Drive In big screen!

We all know that nobody puts Baby in a corner. Don't miss your chance to relive some of the most iconic movie moments of the 1980s like you've never seen them before. Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, Dirty Dancing would go on to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Grammy and define a generation.

This summer make your way to the Catskills and have the time of your life!

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Dirty Dancing tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Don't miss your chance to catch the film. Book Dirty Dancing tickets today!