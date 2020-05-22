What's on at The Drive In cinema in London this summer?

What's playing at The Drive In London cinema this summer?

Dirty Dancing

Date : 4 July 2020 at 7.30pm

Rated : (15)

Runtime : 100 minutes

Synopsis : Nobody puts Baby in the corner. Spending summer holiday at a Catskills resort with her relatives, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls head over heels for Johnny Castle, the camp's dance instructor.



Bad Boys for Life

Date : 4 July 2020 at 10.40pm

Rated : (15)

Runtime : 124 minutes

Synopsis : Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do when they come for you! The highest-grossing blockbuster film of 2020 so far is set to hit the silver screen at The Drive In this summer! The third instalment in the Bad Boys film trilogy once again follows Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (played by Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (played by Martin Lawrence) in yet another deadly face-off. This time they're up against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords who are wreaking havoc on The Magic City.



The Terminator

Date : 5 July 2020 at 7.30pm

Rated : (18)

Runtime : 110 minutes

Synopsis : He wasn't kidding when he said he'd be back! The 1984 American sci-fi film that helped make Arnold Schwarzenegger a household name is scheduled to show London's Drive In cinema come July. James Cameron's masterpiece follows a human soldier named Kyle Reese (played by Michael Biehn) sent back in time from the year 2029 to take on an indestructible cyborg killing machine. The terminator's mission: to execute Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son John is destined to become the leader of the resistance against Skynet and the key to salvation.



La La Land

Date : 9 July 2020 at 7pm

Rated : (12A)

Runtime : 130 minutes

Synopsis : A pianist and an actress fall for each other whilst trying to make names for themselves in Hollywood. Will all their dreams and aspirations come true, or will they lose everything?



The Shawshank Redemption

Date : 10 July 2020 at 7.30pm

Rated : (15)

Runtime : 145 minutes

Synopsis : Two men in prison develop a special bond over a period of several years, finding happiness and eventual redemption by committing a series of good deeds and acts of common decency. Two imprisoned men bond over a number of years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency. Starring Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne and Morgan Freeman as Ellis "Red" Redding, The Shawshank Redemption will warm your heart and set you free.