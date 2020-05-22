What's on at The Drive In cinema in London this summer?
Posted on
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
A little bit of nostalgia therapy is just what the doctor ordered. This summer, The Drive In at the Troubadour Meridian Water is taking us back to the 1950s. Practice good social distancing whilst reliving the magical experience of American drive-in theatre — a contact-free way to watch all your favourite blockbuster films, theatre, and live performances from the comfort of your own motor vehicle.
Featuring live actors, great entertainment, live music, stand-up comedy and more, plus all the classic cinema refreshments to keep your taste buds happy, The Drive In cinema in London is just the ticket for the cultural outing you've been missing these past few months!
What's playing at The Drive In London cinema this summer?
Dirty Dancing
Date: 4 July 2020 at 7.30pm
Rated: (15)
Runtime: 100 minutes
Synopsis: Nobody puts Baby in the corner. Spending summer holiday at a Catskills resort with her relatives, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls head over heels for Johnny Castle, the camp's dance instructor.
Bad Boys for Life
Date: 4 July 2020 at 10.40pm
Rated: (15)
Runtime: 124 minutes
Synopsis: Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do when they come for you! The highest-grossing blockbuster film of 2020 so far is set to hit the silver screen at The Drive In this summer! The third instalment in the Bad Boys film trilogy once again follows Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (played by Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (played by Martin Lawrence) in yet another deadly face-off. This time they're up against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords who are wreaking havoc on The Magic City.
The Terminator
Date: 5 July 2020 at 7.30pm
Rated: (18)
Runtime: 110 minutes
Synopsis: He wasn't kidding when he said he'd be back! The 1984 American sci-fi film that helped make Arnold Schwarzenegger a household name is scheduled to show London's Drive In cinema come July. James Cameron's masterpiece follows a human soldier named Kyle Reese (played by Michael Biehn) sent back in time from the year 2029 to take on an indestructible cyborg killing machine. The terminator's mission: to execute Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son John is destined to become the leader of the resistance against Skynet and the key to salvation.
La La Land
Date: 9 July 2020 at 7pm
Rated: (12A)
Runtime: 130 minutes
Synopsis: A pianist and an actress fall for each other whilst trying to make names for themselves in Hollywood. Will all their dreams and aspirations come true, or will they lose everything?
The Shawshank Redemption
Date: 10 July 2020 at 7.30pm
Rated: (15)
Runtime: 145 minutes
Synopsis: Two men in prison develop a special bond over a period of several years, finding happiness and eventual redemption by committing a series of good deeds and acts of common decency. Two imprisoned men bond over a number of years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency. Starring Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne and Morgan Freeman as Ellis "Red" Redding, The Shawshank Redemption will warm your heart and set you free.
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Date: 11 July 2020 at 7.30pm
Rated: (15)
Runtime: 105 minutes
Synopsis: Before there was RuPaul's Drag Race, there was the 1994 Academy Award-winning film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. This Australian major motion picture follows two drag queens (played by Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving) and a transgender woman (played by Terence Stamp) as they travel across the Outback in their Priscilla tour bus. The film was a surprise hit and was among the first films to portray the LGBT community in a positive light. The cult-classic has been screened at Cannes Film Festival and was even the inspiration for the 2006 stage musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, which ran in Sydney, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, and on Broadway.