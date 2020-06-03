Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    SOLT announces West End theatres to remain closed until 2 August

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has announced today that all West End theatres will remain closed until at least 2 August 2020. The suspension of theatre performances has been announced on a rolling basis. Unfortunately, this does not necessarily mean theatres will reopen on 3 August as the government still has yet to release any details on how theatres and performance venues can reopen with social distancing measures in place.

    SOLT also confirmed that different shows may choose to open at different times. So far, the producers of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical have decided to keep the show cancelled up until Saturday, 29 August 2020 whilst Matilda and Be More Chill will also remain closed until at least 30 August 2020. Some shows such as Witness for the Prosecution have decided to cancel even further, with performances suspended up to and including Sunday, 20 September 2020.

    Other shows like The Great Gatsby have given hope for the future of the West End. The immersive Gatsby experience just announced today that they would be reopening from 1 October, this time with new social distancing measures in place. It goes to show that theatre can indeed continue so long as it is safe, clean, and secure. Meanwhile, The Drive In cinema at the Troubadour Meridian Water and the ENO's drive-in opera performances at Alexandra Palace Theatre seem to be a blueprint for UK theatre as well.

    UK theatre industry in desperate need of action

    The new extension of closures could spell dire financial hardship for many theatres and employees and the UK's furlough scheme has certainly come under fire as a result. So far, the UK Government and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have failed to come up with a solution for workers in the entertainment business, which is expected to be the last sector to reopen as social distancing measures slowly begin to ease. This comes despite a series of letters from the community urging for government intervention now.

    Be sure to read SOLT's announcement in full below. Find out how to support UK theatres here.

    SOLT announces West End theatres to remain closed until 2 August
    West End theatre closures get yet another extension.

    SOLT's latest statement on West End closures in full:

    "London's West End looks forward to welcoming audiences back into our theatres. We are working closely with the government to explore ways in which we can safely reopen.

    To give our customers clarity and help us operationally, we have been cancelling performances across the West End on a rolling month by month basis since the start of lockdown.

    Every show is now extending cancellations until Sunday 2 August, certain shows may decide to extend this cancellation period and producers will make their own statement as appropriate for their shows.

    Ticketholders for affected performances do not need to do anything. They will be contacted by the organisation from which they bought their tickets to arrange a refund, credit note or exchange for a later date.

    This does not mean theatres will reopen on 3 August; and further cancellations will continue to be announced on a rolling basis. The decision to reopen theatres will be made based on government and scientific advice on gatherings and events. Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times.

    We are grateful to customers for the continued patience and kindness they are showing during this challenging time for our industry. With 300,000 people visiting West End theatres in a normal week, it remains a major undertaking to process refunds, exchanges and credit notes, particularly when many staff are working remotely. Please rest assured that we are all working as quickly as we can, and we appreciate the continued support and understanding of our audiences."

    📰 Keep following LTD's news pages for all the latest West End and UK theatre announcements.
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Gatsby - show tile

    New and improved, immersive Great Gatsby returns with social distancing!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Social distancing, but make it fashion! London's immensely popular, immersive Gatsby experience has now let ... Read more

    Aimie Atkinson, Lucie Jones and more honour the work of Loserville composer with free YouTube concert

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    A one-off concert presented by Barn Theatre has been announced. Set to take place on 6 June 2020, the concert will fe... Read more

    Peter Pan musical starring Christopher Walken and Allison Williams to be streamed on YouTube for free

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Peter Pan Live to be the next instalment in Andrew Lloyd Webber's YouTube series "The Shows Must Go On"... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies