Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End.

Five years after the original Lego film formed the building blocks of a successful movie franchise, Bricksburg construction worker Emmet Brickowski is back for another action-packed adventure that's fun for the whole family! Now the citizens of Apocalypseburg must face a new evil and menacing threat: Lego Duplo invaders from another world who are wrecking everything in their path as if it were a game of Jenga. Can the Lego universe be rebuilt or is it game over?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Jadon Sand, Maya Rudolph, Will Ferrell, Richard Ayoade, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Cobie Smulders, Jason Momoa, Margot Rubin, Bruce Willis, Ralph Fiennes, and many more!

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Screening for just one night only and with limited availability