Cinema: Dirty Dancing Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing at The Drive In this summer!

Important information

Age restriction

15+

Child policy
Children under 15 will not be admitted.
Running time
1hr 40mins
Performance dates
14 July 2020 to 19 September 2020.
Special notice
Please note: Pricing is per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2 metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

