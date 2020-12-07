The Drive In presents Home Alone in London 3 nights only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic films, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this Christmas, book tickets to Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin today!

Home Alone on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per vehicle!

Released in 1990, Home Alone is one of the most essential holiday family classics. Now you can enjoy a bit of Christmas in July as this hilarious comedy hits the silver screen... again! Directed by Chris Columbus (Mrs. Doubtifire, Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), the original Home Alone film stars child star Macaulay Culkin in his breakout role as Kevin McCallister alongside Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the Wet Bandits Harry and Marv respectively, Catherine O'Hara as Kevin's mother Kate, John Hear as Kevin's father Peter, and Roberts Blossom as Kevin's old neighbour Marley.

Home Alone 1990 synopsis

After accidentally ruining dinner on the eve of the family's holiday to Paris and being ridiculed by his relatives and siblings, Kevin gets sent to the attic for the night as punishment and wishes he never had a family. The next morning, the family oversleep and in a rush to make it to the airport in time for their flight, they forget to bring Kevin along altogether. Soon Kevin awakens to an empty house whilst his family are already boarded and on their flight to France. It's only then when Kevin's mother realises he's home alone. A pair of neighbourhood burglars catch on to the eight-year-old being all by himself and soon Kevin must fend off his house from being robbed. But these crooks have no idea who they're up against as Kevin has a lot of homemade booby traps and tricks up his sleeve...

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Home Alone drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the holidays season are Drive In tickets to see Macaulay Culkin kick some burglar booty on the big screen! Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this X-mas that's unlike any experience you've had in London!