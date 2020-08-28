Cinema: Sonic The Hedgehog Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Sonic The Hedgehog

Earth needs a hero. A hedgehog will do! Sonic dashes into The Drive In cinema in London this July!

Important information

Child policy
Rated PG.
Running time
1hr 39min
Performance dates
7 July 2020 - 28 August 2020
Special notice
Please note: Tickets are vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

