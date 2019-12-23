Tickets for & Juliet plus free pre-theatre dinner at Scoff & Banter!

Juliet Capulet may know exactly what she wants when it comes to getting a life. But perhaps you may not be so decisive as she is when it comes to pre-theatre dining. Avoid all the hassle of looking for a place to eat before the show with & Juliet dinner and a show tickets! Start the night off right with a free two-course meal at Scoff & Banter Bloomsbury that will soothe your soul and gear you up for a fabulous night out in the West End. Located just 4 minutes away on foot from London's Shaftesbury Theatre, Scoff & Banter is both convenient and filled with delicious and hearty British cuisine!

Why see & Juliet: Her Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre?

We all love entertaining "what ifs" and & Juliet does exactly that, but with a Shakespearean twist. Surely you've wondered, "What if Juliet never picked up the bloody dagger. What if she bid farewell to Romeo and just lived her best life?" In this all-new Max Martin jukebox musical, Juliet does exactly just that! It's just Miss Capulet (played by Miriam-Teak Lee) and the girls as they head for a night on the town in the City of Lights. Set to the tune of such fabulous pop hits as 'Break Free' (Ariana Grande), 'Everybody' (Backstreet Boys), 'Can't Feel My Face' (The Weeknd), 'Baby One More Time' (Britney Spears), and more, this medieval-meets-modern musical will feel like a party!

Spend a night at the Shaftesbury with Juliet and escape into a hypothetical world of fun, laughter, and empowerment! Featuring an all-star West End cast, including Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out of Hell), Cassidy Janson (Chess), Oliver Tompsett (Wicked, Kinky Boots), Arun Blair-Mangat (Angels in America, Leave to Remain), Melanie La Barie (Matilda, Wicked The Musical), Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening), and David Bedella (The Producers, Rocky Horror Show, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Jerry Springer The Opera), & Juliet The Musical is guaranteed to blow your mind!

London musical & Juliet tickets plus free dinner on sale now!

Don't miss out on this highly-anticipated West End production directed by Luke Sheppard or you may just live to regret it later! Book your dinner and show tickets for & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre today and make your night an unforgettable affair!