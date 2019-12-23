Remaining time: 
    & Juliet and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury

    Enjoy a two-course dinner right before a spectacular performance of & Juliet starring Miriam-Teak Lee.

    3 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    5 November 2019 - 30 January 2020

    & Juliet and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3 customer reviews)

    Mr J F O'Connor

    29 January

    Great show. Meal & show well worth the money.

    Tracy

    28 January

    Lovely place for pre theatre - staff were lovely and food was quick

    Offer & Juliet and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury Ticket Offer Details

    Top price ticket and a free two course meal at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury now £73

    Buy a top price ticket and get a two course meal at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury for free.

    Valid Monday - Thursday evening performances 5 November 2019 - 30 January 2020.

    Excludes 23 December 2019 - 3 January 2020.

