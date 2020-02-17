A Sadler’s Wells & Universal Music UK production MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE

Choreography by Kate Prince

Based on the songs of Sting

World Premiere of Message In A Bottle, featuring the music of Sting, comes to the West End this Spring.

Now on sale, Message In A Bottle is the spectacular new dance-theatre show from Kate Prince (Some Like It Hip Hop, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, including Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, Walking on the Moon, Fields of Gold, Englishman In New York and Shape of My Heart.

Message In A Bottle combines a mix of dance styles, razor-sharp footwork and breathtaking athleticism all set to the music of Sting. One of the world’s best-selling music artists, Sting’s songs have sold over 100 million records, and now you can experience them with movement to match. Brought to you by an exceptional cast of dancers and a multi-award-winning creative team, this is a vital and uplifting story of humanity and hope.

Three siblings, three stories. A village alive with joyous celebrations, suddenly under siege. Everything is about to change forever.

Message In A Bottle plays at The Peacock theatre 6 February – 21 March 2020, followed by a UK and international tour (more dates to be announced).

Co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry. Research and development supported by The Movement.

Photos © Johan Persson. Message In A Bottle research and development rehearsals, not actual production.