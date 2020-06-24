Local Hero musical tickets available now!

Don't worry, no one is trying to pull a fast one on you. The iconic film, ﻿Local Hero﻿, has been made into a musical by creator Bill Forsyth, with music and songs by the legendary Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits. Tickets for the world premiere of Local Hero at the Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh were in such demand that the initial run was extended. Now transferring to London's Old Vic Theatre for a limited 9-week run as part of the venue's ambitious Season 5 programme, Local Hero tickets are sure to be as sought after as the village of Ferness.

Local Hero the musical comes to the West End

When Mac MacIntyre, a driven oil executive from Texas, shows up in Scotland, he's on a mission to buy the small seaside village and its surroundings so he can place a refinery on the site. It seems like the deal of a lifetime for everyone involved, but Mac comes to learn that putting a price tag on this idyllic locale entails more than he had bargained for. The locals have to decide what their village is worth. A fancy car, a million dollars, a marriage? Is there enough money, even in the oil world, to buy the feeling of being at home?

The critically acclaimed film gets a new lease of life as it comes to the stage in this stunning musical adaptation that wowed audiences in its world premiere ahead of its West End transfer to the Old Vic Theatre.

Cast and Creatives of Local Hero the Musical

The 1983 film was written and directed by Bill Forsyth, who went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Direction for his work. The film starred Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Academy Award-winning actor Burt Lancaster alongside Peter Riegert (Animal House, Crossing Delancey, American Pastoral), Denis Lawson (Bleak House, New Tricks, Star Wars) and Fulton Mackay (Porridge).

Forsyth teamed up with David Greig of Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax for the new musical adaptation, which is directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn, The Goldfinch). Music and lyrics are by Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits, who was also behind the best selling soundtrack of the original film. The world premiere of Local Hero featured Damian Humbley (Little Shop of Horrors, Lend Me a Tenor, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mac, Katrina Bryan (Taggart, Nina and the Neurons, See You, See Me) as Stella, Matthew Pidgeon (Bitter Wheat, Wolf House) as Gordon, and Simon Rouse (The Bill, When We Are Married, The Bomb) as Happer. News of whether or not the cast will be transferring with the production is yet to be announced.

Tickets for Local Hero the musical were in such high demand at the world premiere that the initial run of the show was extended. Don't miss your chance to strike it rich, be sure to book your Local Hero musical tickets early to guarantee the best seats at the best prices!

The Old Vic run of Local Hero is strictly limited to just 9 weeks, so book your tickets before you miss the deal of a lifetime!