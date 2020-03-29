Tickets for When You Believe: The Musical World of Stephen Schwartz available now

Do not miss your chance to celebrate one of the shining stars of contemporary musical theatre with this incredible one-night-only gala performance. Watch as incredible performers, the companies of Wicked and The Prince of Egypt come together with the BBC Concert Orchestra to present an amazing night of music.

One night gala performance of the music of Stephen Schwartz!

Stephen Schwartz is the multi-award-winning creator of an extraordinary catalogue of songs for stage and screen. He’s written both music and lyrics for shows and films including Wicked, Godspell, Pippin and for DreamWorks Animation The Prince of Egypt, as well as lyrics for Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted and Pocahontas, among many others.

He is the recipient of three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and an honorary Tony Award. His songs include ‘Defying Gravity’ and ‘For Good’ from Wicked, ‘When You Believe’ from The Prince of Egypt, ‘Meadowlark’ from The Baker’s Wife, ‘Day By Day’ from Godspell and lyrics for ‘Colours of the Wind’ from Pocahontas.

This special gala evening at the London Coliseum welcomes Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, Gary Wilmot and the current companies of Wicked and The Prince of Egypt, with the sixty-piece BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Alfonso Casado.

When You Believe tickets now on sale for the 1 night only gala performance!

As Wicked’s Elphaba might say, ‘It’s time to trust your instincts, close your eyes and leap…’ into the musical world of Stephen Schwartz. Book your tickets now for an evening of amazing music that is guaranteed to stun.