We regret to inform you that due to the current coronavirus circumstances this production has now been postponed to summer 2021 from 16 July - 29 August 2021. If you purchased Monsoon Wedding tickets through London Theatre Direct, you will be contacted by LTD to arrange an exchange or refund. Should you wish a refund, there is no need to contact us and your refund will be issued at least 14 business days after the performance was due to take place or longer.



Monsoon Wedding Roundhouse tickets available now at affordable prices!

RSVP to the biggest wedding of the season! Mira Nair is set to bring her critically acclaimed film Monsoon Wedding (2001) to the stage in a brand-new musical adaptation that is set to take London theatre by storm this summer! The sumptuous and exuberant new musical opens mid-July at the Roundhouse Theatre where it is now booking for summer 2021.

Book your tickets for Moonsoon Wedding early to secure the best seats at the Roundhouse Theatre in London whilst stocks last!

What is Moonsoon Wedding about?

In Delhi, preparations are underway for a nonstop, extravagant, four-day celebration of an arranged marriage between Aditi and Hemant. Aditi is the only child of an upper-middle-class family living in India. She will soon meet her Indian-American groom from New Jersey. It's supposed to be the perfect wedding, but the bride is having an extra-marital affair, her father is suffering from financial hardship, and as members of the Verma family begin to arrive from all over the world, a dark web of family secrets begins to unravel.

Why see Monsoon Wedding at the Roundhouse?

Monsoon Wedding is the perfect storm of hope, love, drama, laughs, and a whole lot of rainstorms! Don't miss the highly anticipated musical production when it opens this July. Book your Monsoon Wedding tickets as soon as possible!