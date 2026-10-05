20 Musical Theatre Songs That Separate the Pros From Everyone Else
Published on 5 October 2026
- Musical theatre songs do so much more than entertain. They inform and spark emotion. That’s why they’re often harder to sing than most.
- From soaring solos to speedy raps, the techniques and skills required to perform musical theatre songs take years of practice and training.
- So how would you compare? Here are 20 musical theatre songs that separate the pros from everyone else.
So you think you can sing. But how do you stack up against West End stars?
Songs from musical theatre are notoriously hard. Not only do they require ridiculously large vocal ranges, they’re also driven by passion and plot. So even if you can hit those high notes, can you reach the emotional highs and lows?
Test out your singing skills with this list of notoriously hard musical theatre songs that separate the pros from everyone else.
1. No Good Deeds — Wicked
When you heard “musical theatre songs that are hard to sing,” you probably went straight to Defying Gravity. And yes, while we do agree that high F and the sheer power needed to belt out the anthem is incredibly demanding, we would argue that No Good Deeds is actually more difficult.
With its rhythmic structure, key changes, vocal range, and raw emotions, No Good Deeds is a challenging song for even the most seasoned performer.
2. Guns and Ships — Hamilton
Everyone thinks they can rival Lafayette in a speed rap battle, but have you tried spitting out multiple words a second while charging and jumping across the stage? Add the fact that it’s performed with a French accent and features Lin-Manuel Miranda’s signature witty lyrics and complex wordplay, and it’s an incredibly hard musical theatre song to perform well. And seeing that it was written specifically with Daveed Diggs in mind, well, that says it all really.
3. Bring Him Home — Les Miserables
If you’re looking for musical theatre songs that separate the pros from everyone else, Les Mis is full of them. From sprawling vocal ranges to tricky tongue twisters, commanding chants to emotional pleas, it has them all! But the one that challenges performers the most is Bring Him Home.
The male solo is nothing short of an exam on vocal technique. With a massive range - including a delicate falsetto - whispered intensity, and belting moments, it’s not for the weak. You have to be an all-rounder. Oh, and make sure you throw all the emotions at it too.
4. Not Getting Married Today — Company
Okay. So Guns and Ships may technically be faster, but Not Getting Married Today requires more endurance.
The speedy solo about a soon-to-be-married having cold feet on the morning of their wedding is relentless! It takes all the pent-up nerves and turns them into a lightning-fast monologue, which leaves very little space for breath. Honestly, we don’t know how performers don’t end up hyperventilating on the floor!
5. Never Enough — The Greatest Showman
Speaking of songs that offer no reprieve, Never Enough from The Greatest Showman makes the performer do vocal acrobatics with barely a moment to inhale.
With low notes and high, quiet and loud, it really is a workout for anyone daring to attempt this incredible solo.
6. Confrontations — Jekyll and Hyde
If you really want to test your acting and singing chops, this is possibly the hardest musical theatre song ever. Not only do you have to be a skilled vocalist, you also have to switch between two characters and two vocal styles incredibly quickly. Honestly, you’ll have whiplash by the end of an attempt if you’re not careful.
7. And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going — Dreamgirls
Heartbreak, rejection, determination, and one hell of a voice. And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going gives any singer a run for their money.
The act one finale of Dreamgirls sees our lead, Effie, proving her worth and making sure everyone knows they’ll be missing out on her talents. It’s a heartfelt song that makes you tingle with anger on Effie’s behalf, and feel awe-struck by her abilities.
8. I’m Alive — Next To Normal
Energy. That’s the main requirement for I’m Alive from Next To Normal. The desperate, harrowing song is emotionally charged with electric vocals. With a high range, fast tempo, and constant urgency, it’s a difficult song to nail.
9. Rose’s Turn — Gypsy
This song is a mental breakdown come to life. As Rose’s daughter hits it big as a burlesque performer, the relentless stage mum admits to her jealousy and thirst for fame.
With a strong, vivacious delivery from start to finish, it’s a forceful and unforgiving song that requires peak skills.
10. Rainbow High — Evita
This song jumps around more than Michael Flatly in his prime. Low notes to highs. Staccato to fermata. Genre leaps. Rainbow High is a chaotic undertaking for even the most experienced performer.
11. Let It Go — Frozen The Musical
If Idina Menzel sang it first, you know it’s one of the hardest musical theatre songs to exist. Originally from the Disney animated movie Frozen, Let It Go is a cathartic celebration of individuality, which features all of the notes. Low. High. Held. Clipped. This song has it all. And though literally everyone on the planet has sung it in the shower, it takes an incredible amount of control to sing it properly.
12. Watch What Happens — Newsies
You have to be a certain kind of singer to pull off Watch What Happens from Newsies. Constantly changing between speedy, choppy verses, and smooth and belting sections, you have to be beyond versatile to get Watch What Happens just right.
13. Gethsemane — Jesus Christ Superstar
Do you have to be a rock legend to perform Gethsemane? No… but it would help. From the softest opener to absolute belting notes, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was a rocking hit from the 1970s and not Jesus’ final night on Earth.
14. Pity The Child — Chess
Vulnerability and aggression comes together in this vocally challenging song written by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Tim Rice.
Pity The Child from Chess requires a huge vocal range and a lot of stamina to keep those notes held!
15. We Both Reached For The Gun — Chicago
As Billy Flynn treats Roxy as a ventriloquist dummy, he has to move his mouth as little as possible, plus perform in a cartoonish and high pitch voice. On top of that, We Both Reached For The Gun chops and changes tempo like you wouldn’t believe. It’s one of the hardest musical theatre songs for a male performer there is!
16. The Phantom Of The Opera — Phantom Of The Opera
As the title alludes, being an opera singer is advantageous if you want to tackle this one. The Phantom Of The Opera has a wild range that hits the ceiling when it comes to sopranos. And that final note? We don’t know about you, but only dogs would hear us if we even attempted it.
17. Giants In The Sky — Into The Woods
Like many Stephen Sondheim songs, Giants In The Sky is complicated. For so many reasons. With syncopated beats, fast-paced lyrics and tricky key changes, the young performer has a job on his hands!
**18. Pure Imagination — ***Charlie And The Chocolate Factory*
Voice control. That’s what’s required to sing Pure Imagination from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. The eerie, dreamy signature song from the beloved film and subsequent musical is anything but predictable. With unconventional timings and unsettling pauses, you have to be incredibly precise to sing this beloved number.
19. Glitter And Be Gay — Candide
Considered to be one of the hardest musical theatre songs to sing by a soprano, Glitter And Be Gay really will sort the amateurs from the pros.
Not only do you have to have a ridiculous vocal range, you have to be funny, too! It’s a lot to ask from any singer. With trills, notes that reach the peak of Mount Everest and the fact it’s almost six minutes long. Good luck. That’s all we’re saying.
20. So Much Better — Legally Blonde
Don’t underestimate Elle Woods. You may think Legally Blonde is just a fluffy comedy musical, but the hard-hitting feminist show comes with a double scoop of tricky vocals.
So Much Better is one of the hardest songs in modern musical theatre thanks to its unrelenting belting and incredibly taxing range. On top of this, it’s performed by our leading lady who has been on stage almost the entire show. You have to be a special type of performer to pull this number off.