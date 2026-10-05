So how would you compare? Here are 20 musical theatre songs that separate the pros from everyone else.

From soaring solos to speedy raps, the techniques and skills required to perform musical theatre songs take years of practice and training.

Musical theatre songs do so much more than entertain. They inform and spark emotion. That’s why they’re often harder to sing than most.

So you think you can sing. But how do you stack up against West End stars?

Songs from musical theatre are notoriously hard. Not only do they require ridiculously large vocal ranges, they’re also driven by passion and plot. So even if you can hit those high notes, can you reach the emotional highs and lows?

Test out your singing skills with this list of notoriously hard musical theatre songs that separate the pros from everyone else.

1. No Good Deeds — Wicked

When you heard “musical theatre songs that are hard to sing,” you probably went straight to Defying Gravity. And yes, while we do agree that high F and the sheer power needed to belt out the anthem is incredibly demanding, we would argue that No Good Deeds is actually more difficult.

With its rhythmic structure, key changes, vocal range, and raw emotions, No Good Deeds is a challenging song for even the most seasoned performer.

2. Guns and Ships — Hamilton

Everyone thinks they can rival Lafayette in a speed rap battle, but have you tried spitting out multiple words a second while charging and jumping across the stage? Add the fact that it’s performed with a French accent and features Lin-Manuel Miranda’s signature witty lyrics and complex wordplay, and it’s an incredibly hard musical theatre song to perform well. And seeing that it was written specifically with Daveed Diggs in mind, well, that says it all really.

3. Bring Him Home — Les Miserables

If you’re looking for musical theatre songs that separate the pros from everyone else, Les Mis is full of them. From sprawling vocal ranges to tricky tongue twisters, commanding chants to emotional pleas, it has them all! But the one that challenges performers the most is Bring Him Home.

The male solo is nothing short of an exam on vocal technique. With a massive range - including a delicate falsetto - whispered intensity, and belting moments, it’s not for the weak. You have to be an all-rounder. Oh, and make sure you throw all the emotions at it too.

4. Not Getting Married Today — Company

Okay. So Guns and Ships may technically be faster, but Not Getting Married Today requires more endurance.

The speedy solo about a soon-to-be-married having cold feet on the morning of their wedding is relentless! It takes all the pent-up nerves and turns them into a lightning-fast monologue, which leaves very little space for breath. Honestly, we don’t know how performers don’t end up hyperventilating on the floor!

5. Never Enough — The Greatest Showman

Speaking of songs that offer no reprieve, Never Enough from The Greatest Showman makes the performer do vocal acrobatics with barely a moment to inhale.

With low notes and high, quiet and loud, it really is a workout for anyone daring to attempt this incredible solo.

6. Confrontations — Jekyll and Hyde

If you really want to test your acting and singing chops, this is possibly the hardest musical theatre song ever. Not only do you have to be a skilled vocalist, you also have to switch between two characters and two vocal styles incredibly quickly. Honestly, you’ll have whiplash by the end of an attempt if you’re not careful.

7. And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going — Dreamgirls

Heartbreak, rejection, determination, and one hell of a voice. And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going gives any singer a run for their money.

The act one finale of Dreamgirls sees our lead, Effie, proving her worth and making sure everyone knows they’ll be missing out on her talents. It’s a heartfelt song that makes you tingle with anger on Effie’s behalf, and feel awe-struck by her abilities.

8. I’m Alive — Next To Normal

Energy. That’s the main requirement for I’m Alive from Next To Normal. The desperate, harrowing song is emotionally charged with electric vocals. With a high range, fast tempo, and constant urgency, it’s a difficult song to nail.

9. Rose’s Turn — Gypsy

This song is a mental breakdown come to life. As Rose’s daughter hits it big as a burlesque performer, the relentless stage mum admits to her jealousy and thirst for fame.

With a strong, vivacious delivery from start to finish, it’s a forceful and unforgiving song that requires peak skills.

10. Rainbow High — Evita

This song jumps around more than Michael Flatly in his prime. Low notes to highs. Staccato to fermata. Genre leaps. Rainbow High is a chaotic undertaking for even the most experienced performer.