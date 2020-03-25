2020 Olivier Award winners likely to be announced in a special broadcast this autumn Mar 25, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 27, 2020) Following the announcement that the 2020 Olivier Awards were cancelled due to coronavirus, the society has announced new plans for the event.

Will the 2020 Olivier Awards still be happening this year?

Jason Manford will host a special television and radio programme on 5 April 2020 (the same date that the ceremony was meant to take place) to honour the Olivier Awards' greatest moments in the past decade, featuring performances, speeches and more from such West End favourites as The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, Matilda The Musical, Hamilton, and Dreamgirls. Another special programme will also be broadcast on Magic Radio.

The Olivier Awards also announced: "The winners will be revealed in a special ceremony and event – also broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio – which depending on government medical advice is likely to be held in the Autumn."

Julian Bird, who serves as the SOLT Chief Executive and executive producer of the Laurence Olivier Awards, said: "Amid unprecedentedly difficult times for our theatre community, we look forward to providing audiences with a unique celebration of the last ten years of incredible, world-leading British theatre honoured at the Olivier Awards, in anticipation of a separate ceremony for this year's winners in the autumn. We are hugely grateful to our longstanding headline sponsor Mastercard, for their support this year and over the past decade – alongside all our other partners, who we look forward to working with again soon."