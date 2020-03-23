4000 Miles at The Old Vic postponed, all tickets remain valid for rescheduled run Mar 23, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Amy Herzog's play 4000 Miles starring Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Eileen Atkins (The Height of the Storm) has been postponed. The new production was due to open at The Old Vic Theatre next month, but the venue has been forced to shut down until further notice due to COVID-19. ALL tickets for 4000 Miles remain valid for the rescheduled performances , which will be announced in the coming weeks after the dust clears. Ticketholders for 4000 Miles need not take any action nor contact their point of sale at this time, as they will be notified of the date changes later.

Hopefully, it will be shorter than 4000 hours before we see 4000 Miles onstage.

The highly anticipated production of 4000 Miles that was due to star A Rainy Day in New York actor Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins of Netflix's The Crown has now been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), it has been confirmed.

Amy Herzog's piece was due to premiere next month at the central London theatre. Earlier this month, The Old Vic made the tough decision to end its run of Endgame, which starred Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cummings. The theatre later ultimately decided to close its doors indefinitely until further notice.

The Old Vic would like to stress that they will be "honouring all 4000 Miles bookings for a later date. Audiences need to take no action – their booking is safe."

About 4000 Miles and what lies ahead

Chalamet is perhaps best known for his breakout role as Elio opposite Armie Hammer as Oliver in the ill-fated romance Call Me By Your Name. He has also appeared in Little Women, The King and Lady Bird. The American actor was due to play the 21-year-old Leo in 4000 Miles whilst Atkins, who was last on the London stage in Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm, was set to play Leo's grandmother Vera, who receives an unexpected visit from her grandson in the middle of the night.

A reopening date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. But first, we must get past the corona crisis that has swept the nation and the world. #TheShowMustGoOn

What Matthew Warchus had to say about the postponement of 4000 Miles

The Old Vic Theatre's Artistic Director Matthew Warchus said:

"Last week I completed the fourth thrilling week of rehearsals for Amy Herzog's radiant play 4000 Miles. With just days to go before delivering this production to a sold-out run of eager audiences, we are now regrettably temporarily closing The Old Vic so that we can play our part in slowing down the spread of the Coronavirus. Interestingly, given this period of social distancing, 4000 Miles is a meditation on the distances between people – geographical distances, political distances, emotional distances and generational distances. It features the odd-couple relationship of a feisty 91-year-old New Yorker and her 21-year-old midwestern hippy grandson, both separately grieving and now thrown together for a month in her Greenwich Village apartment. There ensues a very funny and hugely moving examination of the interdependency of these two characters despite the gulf between them.

It is very rare indeed that the two lead characters in a drama are separated by 70 years, and it has been, honestly, an absolute privilege to be in the rehearsal room with Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet as they built their beautiful performances together. And I think it is actually very powerful and uplifting to see that a large part of what's motivating younger people to self isolate now is their consideration for those older people who are more at risk.

Is it possible that this hugely disorientating and challenging upheaval we're all now navigating, separating ourselves off from each other on a local and global scale, will actually bridge some of the distances between us in the long run?

Theatre is brilliant at exploring this kind of big question. Contemplating complex, intricate and nuanced ideas is its forte... after all, it has a couple of hours to play with unlike click-bait headlines or 280 characters. Theatre is also great at making us laugh uproariously, and weep deeply. It can be exciting, magical, celebratory and breathtaking.

Above all, it brings us together in the most empathetic and comforting way, and its fascination with the trials, tribulations and wonders of Life is itself a beacon of hope, wisdom, solidarity and optimism. In other words, theatre is exactly what we need more than ever right now and our sadness at dimming the lights is immense.

Here at the Old Vic, we promise to do everything possible to maintain some kind of meaningful connection with our audiences during this time and, with the help of our extraordinary staff, supporters and artists, I know that we'll be back, as strong and feisty as ever, before too long.

There's a stunning poem, by Rumi, in the middle of 4000 Miles:

‘Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing,

there is a field. I'll meet you there.

When the soul lies down in that grass,

the world is too full to talk about'

Let's all focus on coming through this separation with our togetherness intact. Even strengthened. Take care of yourselves and each other. Be creative. There's going to be some great theatre on the other side. I'll meet you there."