Beginning next spring the wildly popular young actor will take to the stage alongside veteran actress Eileen Atkins in Amy Herzog's Pulitzer Prize-nominated 4000 Miles.

The start of the summer was the start of a journey 21-year-old Leo would never forget. He set off from the West Coast to cycle across the United States with his best friend. A trip that was started together but finished alone.

After weeks totally off the grid Leo’s 91-year-old grandma, Vera, is surprised to find her grandson on the stoop of her West Village apartment with no warning in the middle of the night. The pair may be separated by more than half a century but their griefs will serve to bring them together. His life just starting out and hers drawing to an end.

Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins star in 4000 Miles this spring. This moving Pultizer Prize finalist play is an absolute must-see.

Who stars in 4000 Miles?

Timothée Chalamet makes his West End debut in 4000 Miles. The actor has been working on stage and screen for over a decade but became widely known after his role in the coming of age film Call Me By Your Name. The film centred on the love story between Elio (Chalamet) and his father’s pupil, Oliver (Arnie Hammer). His subsequent film roles would only serve to cement his star status.

The next year he would feature in Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed directorial debut, Lady Bird alongside Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. He would go on to star in Beautiful Boy, a tragic story of a young man’s struggles with addiction which saw comedian Steve Carell receive great praise for his role as Chalamet’s father. His most recent work to catch the attention of audiences and critics alike was the Netflix period drama The King which saw him star alongside Lily-Rose Depp. Next year is expected to see his latest project with Greta Gerwig, a remake of the Louisa May Alcott novel Little Women.

4000 Miles marks Eileen Atkins’ London return following her Olivier Award-nominated role in Florian Zeller’s In The Height of the Storm. The actress has a career in film, television, and theatre that spans more than sixty years. She has is a BAFTA, Emmy and 3-time Olivier Award winner as well as a four-time Tony Award nominee. She is known for her roles in The Crown, The Height of the Storm, Upstairs Downstairs and numerous shows with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Further information about 4000 Miles cast will be announced in due course.

Four Thousand Miles play creatives

Direction for 4000 Miles comes from Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus The Olivier and Tony Award-winning director is known for his direction of works on and off the West End and Broadway including Matilda, True West, and Master Harold… and the Boys. Warchus, who professes to be a huge fan of Herzog saying her writing is full of ‘deceptively powerful simplicity, full of extraordinary grace, precision and radiance,’ called 4000 Miles ‘a gorgeous play which abounds with intimate beauty and truth.’

The show was written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog. The writer is known for her play Mary Jane in addition to her Pulitzer Prize finalist play 4000 Miles. Set and costume design for the West End run of 4000 Miles is by Rob Howell with lighting by Hugh Vanstone and sound by Simon Baker.

Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet in the Old Vic Theatre revival of 4000 Miles.