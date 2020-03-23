Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    4000 Miles Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    4000 Miles

    Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins star in 4000 Miles at London's Old Vic

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 13+
    Running time
    1 hr 30min (approximately)
    Performance dates
    6 April - 23 May 2020
    Access
    There will be an Audio described performance Thursday 07 May, 7.30pm with a touch tour at 6pm and there will be a Captioned performance Friday 15 May at 7.30pm

    4000 Miles news

    4000 Miles at The Old Vic postponed, all tickets remain valid for rescheduled run 23/3/2020, 2.45pm
    Full cast for 4000 Miles announced to join Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins onstage 19/2/2020, 4.45pm
    4000 Miles tickets on sale now for Old Vic run! 3/12/2019, 1.45pm
    CMBYN actor Timothee Chalamet to star in 4000 Miles at The Old Vic opposite Eileen Atkins 20/11/2019, 1.40pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaHot TicketsDramaContemporaryStar Power

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies