5 Must-See London Shows This Summer Aug 1, 2016 | By Posted on| By Shaun Nolan There’s something so special about getting to go to the theatre in the summer in comparison to going at any other time of year. I don’t know if it’s because the summer months are warmer so it’s much more pleasant to be strolling around the city, but it’s somehow even more magical than it was before. Of course, the only problem you face with this is which show do you go and see? Well dear friend, I have you covered with the five top shows that you should go and see in London this summer…

5 – The Bodyguard at the Dominion Theatre

I saw The Bodyguard in previews back when it first opened in London at the Adelphi Theatre starring Heather Headley. Now, the show is back in London’s West End starring Beverley Knight, one of the biggest names in the West End these days. The show is based on the classic movie starring Whitney Houston and features a massive catalogue of the star’s music. It feels like Mamma Mia set in a dark and sexy nightclub and if you’re a fan of Whitney – or just a fan of a good night out – then this is the show for you.

4 – Show Boat at the New London Theatre

There is nothing like a proper classic and Show Boat is definitely one of them; it’s believed to be the first modern musical as we know it from back in the 1920s. This beautiful tale is about love and devotion between a wonderful ensemble of characters. The high romanticism of the piece juxtaposes beautifully with the harsh reality that the musical depicts. The show closes its doors at the end of August so make sure you get down there quickly because this lavish and extravagant revival is not something that should be missed.

3 – Guys and Dolls at the Phoenix Theatre

Guys and Dolls is a true classic. Every incarnation of this show has something special about it, but this revival from Chichester Festival Theatre is the gift that just keeps on giving. Not only was the show amazing when it started its West End run at the Savoy, but it was equally as well cast on the UK tour which is currently going around the country. But as if that wasn’t enough for you, Hollywood and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson is making her West End stage debut as Miss Adelaide in the show this summer. This truly genius casting choice is enough of a reason to go back and see the show as any.

2 – Funny Girl at the Savoy Theatre

I’m starting to run out of ways to gush about how incredible Sheridan Smith is as the iconic Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. This has to be one of the best revivals and star turns that we have ever had the grace of seeing in the West End, so if you haven’t gone already then I beg you to go and get a ticket before it closes its doors this October. Even though the show is embarking on a UK tour afterwards, Sheridan’s performance in this show is so perfect that you just can’t let it go by.

1 – Jesus Christ Superstar at the Regents Park Open Air Theatre

I love Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock masterpiece Jesus Christ Superstar and the only thing better than seeing a perfect revival of that show is getting to see it outside! Yup: if the day is too hot for you to even bear the thought of sitting indoors to watch a show, why not watch a show in a massive amphitheatre where you’ll constantly be cooled down and hydrated… oh, and this production is supposed to be pretty blimmin’ good as well!

No matter what you venture out to see this summer, I hope you have a wonderful time soaking up the Sun and enjoying the theatre. Don’t forget to grab your tickets from LondonTheatreDirect and if you do happen to catch anything exciting in August, drop us a tweet @shaunycat and @theatre_direct – we’d love to see what you’re watching!