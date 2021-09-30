5 reasons to book Pretty Woman tickets now!

Posted on 30 September 2021

Pretty Woman is the big… no HUGE show in the West End that you just have to see! Based on the beloved film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, you’ll want to prepare to fall in love all over again with this musical adaptation. This musical is a hit with critics and audiences alike, resulting in Pretty Woman tickets selling fast! Thankfully, new tickets for Pretty Woman at London’s Savoy Theatre have been released, so you’ll want to book yours before they strut away.

Here’s why you should book tickets for Pretty Woman…

5. The perfect adaptation

If you love the 1990 film of the same name, then you will love this musical adaptation. It has all the elements you love about the film. The amazing one-liners, the loveable characters (and detestable alike), and that swoon-worthy feeling you get from watching a romance.

4. HUGELY talented cast!

When you go to see Pretty Woman in the West End, you go with expectations. In part because you know the film and expect to love the characters as much as you did when they were portrayed by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The other reason being the West End is packed full of talent so with a big show you naturally expect big talent. Well, the London Pretty Woman cast does not disappoint. Led by Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac as Vivian and Edward respectively, you will be falling in love with these characters all over again. Then there’s Bob Harms in the roles of Happy Man/Mr Thompson who effortlessly shifts between characters and whose talent is nothing short of mind-blowing! All round, this cast hits the nail on the head at every point.

3. A beautiful soundtrack

When a film is adapted into a musical, the songs are a huge part of whether the show will work overall. They have to mesh well with the story, the characters, and the overall feel, as well as be good songs in their own right. Pretty Woman has music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and it's safe to say they understood the assignment. Each number perfectly captures the characters and story whilst being great songs. You’ll certainly leave the theatre and want to put the soundtrack on immediately!

2. A feel-good show!

In the heart of London, we are blessed to have the West End, the home to many theatres, filled with an incredible range of shows. There are so many types of productions and something for everyone. If you’re looking for a feel-good show that will have you simultaneously dancing in your seat one minute, then giving you butterflies the next – then this is the perfect show for you. It has to be said that there just aren’t enough musicals that fall into the romance category, so if you’re in the mood for love then Pretty Woman tickets are a must!

1. Secure the best seats whilst availability lasts!

The Pretty Woman film is a classic, instantly recognisable and loved around the world. The musical adaptation was a Broadway sensation. It is only natural that West End Pretty Woman tickets would be in high demand! The musical has been a tremendous success here in London and the tickets are some of the hottest in town. The show has extended its booking period in 2022, but you’ll want to be quick to snatch up that availability whilst it lasts!