returns to the Old Vic for its tenth festive season. But has it still got Christmas all wrapped up?

Walk through the doors and you're immediately transported into Dickensian London. Actors mingle with the audience, offering hot mince pies and satsumas, while lanterns illuminate the auditorium and the air seems to carry a hint of mulled wine. There's a lovely Old-Fash London warmth to it all, from the cheery invitations to tuck into something festive to the Dickensian coats, stovepipe hats and handbell ensemble.

This year, the mantle (and towering top hat) passes to Giles Terera , whose credits include Hamilton, Oh, Mary! and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, so there's certainly no shortage of theatrical pedigree. But what makes this production such a festive favourite? Well, the Christmas magic begins long before the first ghost appears…

Adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials), this version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale has been delighting audiences since 2017, with a revolving door of leading men taking on the role of everyone's favourite miserly misery-guts, Ebenezer Scrooge. After nine Christmases, a Broadway outing, five Tony Awards and international productions, it's fair to say this isn't just another festive production, it’s a full-on Christmas institution.

If there’s one show that has firmly cemented itself as a London Christmas tradition, it’s A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic. Returning for its tenth consecutive festive season, Matthew Warchus ’ hugely successful production has become something of a theatrical Christmas pudding: rich, indulgent and practically impossible to avoid once December rolls around.

Terera is a particular delight as Scrooge, bringing a wonderfully grumpy and world-weary exasperation to the miser in his jazzy house coat. Whether dismissing the carol singers as "singing creatures" or responding to the prospect of three ghostly visitors with barely concealed irritation, his Scrooge is tremendous fun. Even his meticulous bedtime ritual of checking every lock feels familiar. There's something relatable about a man who simply wants to make sure everything is switched off and secured before calling it a night.

But beneath the comedy is a story about the things we choose to value. As the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future take Scrooge through his life, we see how his obsession with money (and profound daddy issues) have cost him relationships, happiness and the chance to enjoy the little things. His financial ledger becomes an albatross around his neck, while Jacob Marley's chains serve as a chilling reminder of where that same obsession can lead.

The poor Cratchit family's humble Christmas feast is particularly touching. Their gratitude for a modest goose, which tastes of "spun gold", is a lovely reminder that happiness isn't necessarily found in having more, but in appreciating what you already have. And then there's the Christmas Day feast scene itself. A gloriously bonkers theatrical spectacle featuring enormous sausage links, parachuting sprouts (para-sprouts, if you will) and a ziplining turkey! It's impossible not to get swept up in it.

Ultimately, A Christmas Carol is a reminder to slow down, be a little kinder and stop sweating the small stuff. Perhaps we could all do with being a little less Scrooge when someone barges past us on the Tube or lets their trolley block the entire supermarket aisle…

Ten years on, this production still has plenty of festive magic to share. And if it doesn't leave you feeling at least a little more Christmassy, we're not sure what will. A Christmas Carol plays at the Old Vic until 9 January 2027. Book your tickets today.