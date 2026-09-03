Giles Terera to play Scrooge in The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol
Published on 3 September 2026
Summary
- Giles Terera will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the Old Vic’s 10th anniversary production of A Christmas Carol.
- The production is directed by Matthew Warchus and adapted by Jack Thorne
- Terera previously appeared at the Old Vic as Dale Harding in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest earlier this year.
Giles Terera will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the Old Vic’s 10th anniversary production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Matthew Warchus and adapted by Jack Thorne.
This year Giles Terera has played Abraham Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, Dale Harding, a patient in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and now Ebenezer Scrooge. That’s one hell of an acting range, and now we can’t wait for November to roll around!
Warchus said: “In the tenth year of this production of A Christmas Carol, it is an honour to welcome the brilliant Giles Terera to play Ebenezer Scrooge. Giles is such an impressive performer who I’ve seen being both barnstormingly entertaining and heartbreakingly truthful. I’m a huge fan of his work, and thrilled that he’ll be taking on this beloved role.”
Terera added: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Old Vic stage and to be playing Ebenezer Scrooge in this extraordinary production of A Christmas Carol. It’s one of our most treasured stories, with as much to teach us as ever, brought to the stage by Jack Thorne’s brilliant script in Matthew Warchus’ beautiful production. To play this unforgettable character, in the round, in Matthew’s final year as artistic director, is a real honour. I can’t wait to get started!”
A Christmas Carol runs at the Old Vic from 10 November 2026 to 9 January 2027. Book your tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.