Giles Terera to play Scrooge in The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol

This year Giles Terera has played Abraham Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, Dale Harding, a patient in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and now Ebenezer Scrooge. That’s one hell of an acting range, and now we can’t wait for November to roll around!

Giles Terera will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the Old Vic’s 10th anniversary production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Matthew Warchus and adapted by Jack Thorne .

Warchus said: “In the tenth year of this production of A Christmas Carol, it is an honour to welcome the brilliant Giles Terera to play Ebenezer Scrooge. Giles is such an impressive performer who I’ve seen being both barnstormingly entertaining and heartbreakingly truthful. I’m a huge fan of his work, and thrilled that he’ll be taking on this beloved role.”

Terera added: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Old Vic stage and to be playing Ebenezer Scrooge in this extraordinary production of A Christmas Carol. It’s one of our most treasured stories, with as much to teach us as ever, brought to the stage by Jack Thorne’s brilliant script in Matthew Warchus’ beautiful production. To play this unforgettable character, in the round, in Matthew’s final year as artistic director, is a real honour. I can’t wait to get started!”

A Christmas Carol runs at the Old Vic from 10 November 2026 to 9 January 2027. Book your tickets today.