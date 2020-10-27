Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt extends its West End autumn run

Pictured: Adam Kay holding his book, now a major stage production. Photo © Martinovic and Noble Photo Agency

See Adam Kay live on the Apollo Theatre stage now until mid-November!

Originally scheduled to complete its run on 8 November 2020, Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt has now been extended through to 15 November with tickets for the additional performances now on sale from £24 and up. A former NHS junior doctor and award-winning author and comedian, Adam Kay is back on the London stage with his entertaining show This Is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor) based on his Sunday Times bestseller of the same name. Don't miss it!



What is the comedy show Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt about?

The hilarious show will teach you everything you need to know about Adam Kay's experiences, trials, and tribulations as an NHS junior doctor in the field, all of which he recorded in his own personal diary. This hour-long show of pure entertainment features everything from funny songs and hilarious wordplay to squeamish hospital horror stories that will both make you laugh and squirm around in your seat. It's non-stop fun from start to finish and you won't want to miss a [heart]beat!

Adam Kay also brings his X-mas show to the Palace Theatre this December!

This is Going to Hurt isn't going to be Adam Kay's only show on in London's West End this year. He will also be taking his new show Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas to London's Palace Theatre, where it will run from 21 December 2020 until 3 January 2021 just in time for the festive holiday season. Featuring Kay's award-winning stand-up comedy and exclusive Christmas-themed content, the production is bound to be a highlight. Unfortunately, tickets have now sold out for this special holiday performance but it's possible new performances could be added. Stay tuned!